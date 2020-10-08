Little Elm head football coach Kendrick Brown didn’t want to dwell on last week’s 30-14 loss to North Forney.
The seventh-year head coach wanted his Lobos to quickly put that performance in the rearview and refocus for Friday night’s home game against surging Plano West.
Brown said there wasn’t any good that came out of the loss to North Forney. The Falcons (2-0) jumped out to a 17-0 lead before the Lobos (1-1) could ever blink.
Big plays by North Forney’s offense doomed Little Elm in this game.
The Falcons generated a pair of passing touchdowns from 32 and 43 yards in the first quarter and added a 25-yard field goal to put the Lobos in a big hole.
“Defensively early, we played as if we weren’t ready to play,” Brown said. “It was a big letdown for our team.”
In the days that followed, Little Elm returned to practice with the goal of getting back to what worked best two weeks ago in their 37-0 win over LD Bell, which was the team’s first shutout victory in three years.
Brown said his team has been working hard in practice this week to simulate the movement of a big offensive line for West.
“Anybody that has followed Plano West football over the years, one of the things that they've had is a really good offensive front,” he said. “This year is no different."
Two years removed from back-to-back winless seasons, West is one of the surprise teams in the area.
After posting the program’s first shutout in more than a decade two weeks ago against Wylie, West’s defense picked up where it left off Friday against visiting North Mesquite.
The Wolves held the Stallions off the scoreboard for three quarters before surrendering their first points of the season — having already built a double-digit lead before eventually holding on for a 28-14 victory and the team’s first 2-0 start since 2014.
This turnaround has come under the watchful eye of second-year head coach Tyler Soukup.
"Coach Soukup has done a great job,” Brown said. “Watching them last year, they started playing pretty good football. They've got quite a few returners on the defensive side of the ball and they're playing really good defense. Offensively, they're doing a really good job and not turning the ball over."
Senior Tabren Yates is at the forefront of West’s unbeaten start. He rushed for 151 yards against North Mesquite. The Wolves also got the job done defensively, holding the Stallions to minus-41 rushing yards.
That display of defense is what Brown would like to see from his Lobos on Friday night. He wants Little Elm to rediscover the form that allowed them to limit LD Bell to 160 yards of offense in their home opener, not the unit that yielded 394 yards to North Forney.
Little Elm also seeks improved production out of its running game after being held to 33 yards on 26 attempts by North Forney.
The Lobos did find some success through the air last week. Junior quarterback John Mateer completed 16 of 32 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Vashawn Thomas II led all receivers with six receptions for 108 yards.
Kickoff for Friday’s game at Lobo Stadium between Little Elm and West is scheduled for 7 p.m.
"It's a chance for us to come back home and play well, which we did two weeks ago,” Brown said. “We need to try to refocus somehow. We need to get to some of the things that we did well against LD Bell."
