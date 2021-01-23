ANNA – Brian Swinney knows firsthand of the winning culture that the Little Elm girls soccer team has built.
Swinney served as an assistant coach for the Lady Lobos when they qualified for the postseason three straight seasons from 2017-19 – culminated by a district championship and subsequent appearance in the area round, both in 2019.
Now back at Little Elm – this time as the team’s head coach – after spending one season as an assistant at Denton Braswell, Swinney is ready to guide the Lady Lobos to another playoff berth. Of course, Little Elm will navigate its way through a tough District 5-6A slate that includes Prosper and Allen.
This will be Little Elm’s first season in Class 6A after making the move up from 5A.
But, Swinney’s Lady Lobos are ready for the grind.
The first-year head coach has a wealth of experience on his roster, headlined by 2020 first-team all-state honoree and senior midfielder Austyn Applewhite. Applewhite will be joined on the pitch by several other key returners, including junior forward Denisse Quintanilla, senior defenseman Anna Palasciano and junior defenseman Ava Ronsky.
That grind begins Tuesday at Lobo Stadium when Little Elm hosts Prosper.
“We’ve worked really hard on building a winning culture and we plan to continue with that,” Swinney said. “The girls are here to work and they’re going to fight, so we’re excited about the opportunity to be in 6A.”
In the weeks leading up to their 5-6A opener against the Lady Eagles, the Lady Lobos are working hard to continue to build on the progress that they have made since the start of the season. Swinney has used several different lineups in an attempt to put the right players at the positions best suited for their talents.
So far, his lineup tweaks have paid off in spades.
Little Elm improved on its red-hot start to the season Thursday evening, when the Lady Lobos scored three times in the second half to cruise to a 3-0 shutout of Anna, improving its record to 9-1-1.
It was a game that Little Elm dominated in every way possible, except on the scoreboard – that was, until the second half.
Lady Lobos senior forward Faith Adje finally put an end to that scoring drought. She fired a shot off the crossbar less than a minute into the second half. Eight minutes later, Adje brought a sense of relief to her teammates after she booted home a rebound to give the Lady Lobos a 1-0 lead.
“Sometimes you just need to see the first one go in,” Swinney said. “We had some chances in the first half. We needed to clean some things up. It was good to see our girls get back into rhythm.”
Goal Little Elm. After numerous scoring chances in the first half, Lady Lobos finally break through on the scoreboard. Great individual skill by Faith Adje, who rung a shot off the post in the first minute of the 2nd half. Little Elm 1, Anna 0. 31:56 left second half. @CoachSwinn pic.twitter.com/d4Mz57cLQR— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) January 21, 2021
Applewhite factored into Little Elm’s next two goals. She fired a shot between the legs of Anna’s goalkeeper to give the Lady Lobos a 2-0 lead with 22:45 left. Exactly nine minutes later, she slipped a pass to Quintanlla, who buried the shot for a three-goal Little Elm lead.
“Austyn is just a steady player for us,” Swinney said. “She’s a senior captain. She has a lot of position flex and is a team-first player. She’s going to do what she needs to do to get this thing going, and she is really our engine.”
Little Elm wrapped up the three-day tournament with games Friday against Bonham and Saturday versus Melissa.
