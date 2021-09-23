Coming into the fall cross country season, Little Elm senior Jason Alcala had already etched his name into the school record books. He broke the school record twice last year and also owns the top marks in program history in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs in track and field.
Alcala outdid himself yet again last week.
Crossing the finish line in a time of 15:20.88 at the Frisco ISD Cross Country Invitational at Warren Sports Complex on Sept. 18, he eclipsed his previous-best time for a 5,000-meter race. Alcala placed second overall in Frisco.
Alcala was one of two Lobos to place in the top 15 as he was joined by sophomore Joshua Hernandez, who took 13th in 16:18.45.
Anthony Larin, a junior, finished 42nd in 17:01.54. Manuel Garza, also a junior, was 144th in 20:15.69. Bryson Yochum was 152nd in 20:57.82. Sebastian Cerrato finished in 162nd place in 22:17.75 to round out the efforts for Little Elm.
Frisco Wakeland swept the individual and team titles. Senior Natnael Enright clocked a winning time of 15:14.88. The Wolverines totaled 95 points. Little Elm placed 11th in the team standings with 313 points.
On the girls’ side, Little Elm sophomore Emma McLain finished 85th in 21:19.91.
Highland Park dominated the team race, scoring 42 points – 48 ahead of runner-up Marcus (90). Frisco Independence senior Brighton Moody clocked a winning time of 18:02.97.
Little Elm is scheduled to return to action at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Little “D” Cross Country Invitational at North Lakes Park in Denton. The final meet of the regular season for the Lobos will be the Jesuit Cross Country Invitational, set for 8 a.m. Oct. 2 at Prestonwood Polo Club in Oak Point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.