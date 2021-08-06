Little Elm senior outfielder Brandon Dickinson always kept in contact with Blinn College, starting from the moment that the coaching staff for the Buccaneers’ baseball team contacted him for the first time in the fall of his junior year.
Blinn first heard of Dickinson after a member of the Buccaneers’ coaching staff watched a video of him performing speed and agility drills. Dickinson’s throwing motion topped 88 mph and he clocked a time of 6.5 seconds running the 60-yard dash.
Ever since then, Blinn and Dickinson have talked recruiting and also spent time getting to know each other on a more personal level.
All of that communication paid off in the form of a verbal commitment by Dickinson on June 23.
"I really liked the campus, because I was looking at these other JUCO campuses and this was so much better,” he said. “They had big weight rooms. They had big facilities. They had big locker rooms."
Dickinson credited his parents and coaches for his development as a player, including Little Elm head baseball coach Matt Harbin.
“There are two things that stick out the most that coach Harbin cares about in a person,” Dickinson said. “One, what you are going to be like as a person in the future. Two, your development as a player. He cares about every single person in the program.”
Dickinson also thanked his club coach, Sam Martin, a Little Elm alum, for being a good mentor.
"He's really been a big part of this because he played in the minors,” Dickinson said. “He's put it into reality of what he's been through and how it goes and just sticking it out for me. The same thing with Harbin, because he went the same route."
