Little Elm’s Hughes earns promotion within

Little Elm head volleyball coach Amber Hughes has turned around the Lady Lobos' volleyball team in a short period of time, taking them from a last-place program to a playoff squad in just one year back in 2017.
Hughes arrived from Duncanville earlier that summer and inherited a team that had barely won a game in two years. Fast-Forward two years and she has led the Lady Lobos to a 25-10 overall record thus far this season.
“We have really tried to change the culture of Little Elm volleyball,” she said. “When we got here, they hadn’t had much success, and now we are definitely respected.”
On top of that, Little Elm is currently in the playoff hunt in District 8-5A thanks to Hughes, who is coming off of a pretty monumental month of September off of the court.
On Sept. 28, it was officially announced that Hughes will be the new co-athletic coordinator at Little Elm after not just the job she has done with the volleyball program, but also with everything she has contributed to Little Elm has a whole.
“I’m very honored that they see me as a future leader,” She said. “I’m excited to learn about what is at the next level and see where it takes me.”
Not only does she bring 16 years of multi-sport coaching and athletic coordinating experience to the table, she also participated in the LEISD Aspiring Leadership Institute and is co-leading the Student Athlete Leadership Council.
Well prior to the promotion, Hughes was spotted anywhere from Little Elm basketball and softball games to even choir and theatre events up at the school in support of many students she has built a relationship with over the past couple of years.
“I teach a lot of freshmen and they get involved in choir and theatre,” she said. “I like to go to those things too and it means a lot to them when you show up. I also love all sports, so it’s a good combination for me.”
Hughes is also well accustomed to a one-town feel that Little Elm provides, seeing as she spent the earlier parts of her career at Corsicana and Duncanville.
But she claims that there are various aspects of Little Elm that make it even more special and a unique place to be.
“Working in Little Elm is great,” She said. “We have a lot of really supportive people that really care, and that makes all the difference when you have that type of support.”
