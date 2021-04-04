The postseason honors keep rolling in for Little Elm sophomore Amarachi Kimpson.
Kimpson recently earned a spot on the Texas Girls Basketball Coaches Association Class 6A all-state basketball team.
“It’s, of course, a huge honor,” said Kristen Coffey, Little Elm head coach. “You don’t see a lot of sophomores on that list. Many of them are seniors. And for her to be named to that list in Class 6A after being in 5A last year speaks to her as a player and her commitment to the game and to her team.”
After a sensational freshman season in which she was named the Star Local Media all-area newcomer of the year for the 2019-20 season, Kimpson followed it up with a stellar sophomore season on the hardwood. In addition to being named to the TGCA all-state team, she was named the District 5-6A offensive player of the year.
Little Elm made the move up from Class 5A to 6A this season, but facing defenders from larger schools didn’t stop Kimpson from scoring.
Her statistics back up her play. Kimpson averaged a whopping 23.7 points per game to go along with 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.4 assists per game. She scored at least 20 points in 17 of the 21 games that Little Elm played this season.
Kimpson was one of seven players in 5-6A that garnered all-state honors. Other honorees were Allen seniors Zoe Jackson and Mackenzie Wurm, Denton Braswell junior Alisa Williams, Denton Guyer seniors Bella Earle and Evie Goetz, and McKinney senior Trinity White.
