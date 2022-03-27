Jackson Vesper

Little Elm junior Jackson Vesper won the District 5-6A boys golf tournament at Gentle Creek Golf Club in Prosper on Tuesday.

 Photo courtesy of Little Elm ISD

Little Elm junior Jackson Vesper has had quite the start to the 2022 spring season.

Vesper has already won two tournaments, including at Oakmont Country Club in Corinth, where he shot an 18-hole score of 64.

Vesper added a third tournament title to his resume Tuesday, winning the District 5-6A boys golf tournament at Gentle Creek Golf Club in Prosper. He shot scores of 75 and 77 for a total score of 152, which tied him with McKinney Boyd’s Hunter Millsap for first place.

With their overall scores tied at 152, the individual title between Millsap and Vesper was decided on a one-hole playoff. Vesper drained a 10-foot birdie, while Millsap had a 4-foot putt rim out of the hole.

“He has continuously improved,” said Tim Lewis, Little Elm head coach. “He has a great work ethic, both in golf and school. He’s very level-headed.”

Little Elm Andrew Warmbrod also cracked the top 20, finishing in a three-way tie with Boyd’s Evan Kugle and Jonathan Flock for 20th overall. Warmbrod shot 83 and 84 for an overall score of 167.

Millsap was one of three Boyd golfers to finish in the top 10 of the individual standings, joined by Cole Waymire and CJ Mooibroek. Waymire shot rounds of 77 and 78 for a two-day total of 177, tying him with Prosper’s LT Harris for third overall. Mooibroek shot 156 for the two days with scores of 80 and 76, tying him with Prosper’s Santiago Arredondo and Allen’s Jack Denton for sixth place.

Prosper also placed three in the top 10.

Joining Harris and Arredondo near the top of the leaderboard was Landon Bownds, who took ninth overall with scores of 80 and 77 for a two-day total of 157.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments