Little Elm head volleyball coach Veronica Mendez has praised her Lady Lobos for the fight that they have displayed in the first and third sets of their matches this season.
It’s just the second set that she would like to see her team improve on.
Little Elm was firing on all cylinders to begin Tuesday’s home match against Denton Guyer, but a few unforced errors by the Lady Lobos late in the first set derailed that momentum as the Wildcats overcame a spirited effort by Little Elm in a 3-0 victory (25-20, 25-12, 25-23).
In search of its first District 5-6A win of the season, Little Elm (8-14 overall, 0-3 district) came out with lots of energy. Fueled by two blocks by sophomore Quinn Brignac, the Lady Lobos jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the first set, forcing Wildcats head coach Leslie Jackson to burn a timeout just seven points into the match.
“I was just glad that everything that we had been working on in practice is being applied in games,” Mendez said. “We had a little bit of a struggle at the beginning of the season with where we were learning so much, it was almost too much and we couldn’t apply it in games. Now we got all of the basics and are applying situational stuff.
“We changed up our lineup a little bit from what we did at Prosper. Now we have that kind of solidified and have been able to talk strategy.”
One tweak that Mendez recently made to her team’s lineup was inserting Brignac on the back row to help out with serve-receive in addition to her duties at middle blocker.
Brignac led the Lady Lobos in both blocks and kills coming into Tuesday’s match against Guyer. Defensively, she had just five receive errors in 47 total chances. Brignac was also recently voted a team captain.
“We’re using something to where she can be in the back row and still get her hand on the ball at least one time per play, which has been super helpful,” Mendez said.
Little Elm didn’t lose any momentum after Guyer had called a timeout.
Senior Emma Robinson found her groove behind the service line. She spotted two aces in a span of three points to increase the lead for the Lady Lobos to 11-6.
Junior Corey Hazlewood followed Robinson’s lead. Hazlewood recorded back-to-back aces a short time later to give Little Elm a 15-11 lead.
Things were looking good for the Lady Lobos but some accuracy issues hurt their cause. Little Elm hit four balls out of bounds late in the first set as the momentum began to swing in favor of Guyer.
Little Elm also had to contend with the hitting of Guyer sophomore right-side hitter Madelynn Hokanson. Hokanson recorded a tip kill to ignite a rally by the Wildcats and later helped to put the final touches on a nine-point swing for Guyer with a ball that she hit much harder for a kill.
Much like how the first set ended, Guyer carried over that momentum into the second set. The Wildcats rode a fast start and never looked back. Senior libero Carrie Aune used a strong jump serve to get Little Elm’s defense off balance, recording two aces in a span of three points as the Wildcats raced out to a quick 8-0 lead.
“(Hokanson) was killing us down the right line,” Mendez said. “We had to adjust our defense. Then the thing with (London Hunt) is that she is such a versatile hitter. She is capable of hitting the ball from the 10-foot line and right at the sideline. We can’t afford to not have a double or a triple block on her. We focused to make sure that we had four hands up, but we had a couple of slip-ups and that is what allowed them to get on their runs.”
Guyer did all of this without their go-to hitter, junior Kyndal Stowers, a Baylor pledge, factoring much into the Wildcats’ offense. She was primarily used on defense and with serving duties Tuesday. But she did have an emphatic kill on the very last point of the match.
Stowers’ kill came after Little Elm nearly overcame an eight-point deficit late in the third set. Senior Gracie Myers and Hazlewood notched kills on consecutive plays to cut what had been a 22-10 deficit for the Lady Lobos to 24-33.
But on the very next point, Stowers rose in the air from her left-side position and swatted a kill to end the match.
Despite losing the match, Mendez was pleased with the way that her team showed no quit after losing the second set by 13 points.
“It’s clearly a lot of confidence going forward for them,” she said. “The thing that we need to work on is the second-set slump. We start well and we end well. We just need to keep rolling. If we can do that not only against their best hitter or their second-, third- and fourth-best hitters, it will give us some confidence.”
