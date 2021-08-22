The Little Elm volleyball team just completed its second week of the Veronica Mendez era.
Although the Lady Lobos are off to a 3-6 start, Little Elm has been involved in several close calls. Of the nine matches that Little Elm has played, more than 25 points has been needed to determine the victor in three matches.
One of those aforementioned matches was Little Elm’s Aug. 10 season opener against Cleburne. The Lady Lobos battled but came up just a few points short in a 3-1 loss (26-24, 26-28, 26-28, 19-25). Also that night, Little Elm lost 3-0 (18-25, 20-25, 21-25) to Crowley.
Three days later, Little Elm hit the road for the Duncanville Tournament of Champions. The Lady Lobos gave Mendez her first three wins as head coach and finished the tournament 3-3.
Little Elm opened tournament play with a 2-0 loss (15-25, 20-25) to Lake Highlands but the Lady Lobos responded with a resounding 25-15, 25-16 victory against Mesquite a short time later. The final match of the day for Little Elm could have gone either way, but in the end, Lewisville handed the Lady Lobos a heartbreaking 2-0 loss (28-30, 25-27).
After winning just one of three matches on the first day, Little Elm came back strong the second day and scored victories in two of the three matches that it played on Aug. 14. The Lady Lobos swept Skyline 2-0 (25-13, 25-21) as well as Harker Heights (25-20, 25-1), but lost to Ferris 2-0 (21-25, 19-25) to conclude tournament play.
Little Elm fell to Princeton, 3-0 (25-27, 21-25, 28-30), on Tuesday.
The Lady Lobos are scheduled to host Frisco Heritage and Forney on Aug. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.