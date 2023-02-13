Little Elm vs Plano East

Little Elm sophomore Raniyah Hunt, right, battles with Plano East senior Rachel Wang for a loose ball during Monday's bi-district playoff game. Hunt scored 18 points to lead the Lady Lobos to a 50-44 victory.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

FRISCO—The past week has been quite the whirlwind for the Little Elm girls basketball team.

On Feb. 7, the Lady Lobos wrapped up their first district championship in 21 years after finishing atop a hyper-competitive 5-6A. Six days later, Little Elm continued its momentous season with the program's first playoff win since 2016 — a 50-44 victory over Plano East on Monday that saw the newly minted district champions tap into a side of their arsenal not yet seen during their 2022-23 campaign.

Amarachi Kimpson

Little Elm senior Amarachi Kimpson started hot on Monday but battled foul trouble for much of the Lady Lobos' 50-44 victory over Plano East.
Destiny Jones

Plano East senior Destiny Jones, left, scored 14 points in her final high school game on Monday.

