FRISCO—The past week has been quite the whirlwind for the Little Elm girls basketball team.
On Feb. 7, the Lady Lobos wrapped up their first district championship in 21 years after finishing atop a hyper-competitive 5-6A. Six days later, Little Elm continued its momentous season with the program's first playoff win since 2016 — a 50-44 victory over Plano East on Monday that saw the newly minted district champions tap into a side of their arsenal not yet seen during their 2022-23 campaign.
"It's been a lot. We wanted the district championship, but we had to get everyone focused because there was still a job to do and that was to win this first playoff game," said Ken Tutt, Little Elm head coach. "I feel like we got over a huge hump by winning this first one and now we want to try and make a run."
Consider Monday's playoff win a full-circle moment for the Lady Lobos' growth, practically one year removed from last season's bi-district loss to Plano, 66-54. Little Elm has been anxious for another crack at a postseason victory and that was evident from the onset during an energetic start on Monday.
It was one hustle point after another for Little Elm, getting an early put-back from junior Madison Martin and a pair of steals by senior Amarachi Kimpson that were converted into baskets to spark an 8-2 lead less than three minutes into the contest.
"It was just a matter of us being a little wide-eyed while they were flying all over the place and playing harder than us," said Derrick Richardson, East head coach. "They're smaller and quicker, but at the same time they were out-playing us."
The Lady Lobos harassed the Lady Panthers into 15 first-half turnovers, the majority triggered on steals from an aggressive defensive scheme from the 5-6A champs. But Little Elm's pressure came at a cost, with Kimpson, the reigning 5-6A MVP, accruing three fouls in the first half and spending most of the second quarter on the bench.
"We had to adjust ... but we've got more of a complete team this year and they did a great job battling to win the game," Tutt said.
It was the first time all season that Tutt could recall the Lady Lobos having to battle through that degree of foul trouble for their leading scorer, and Little Elm's response was an encouraging one for the second-year head coach. The Lady Lobos built a 13-6 lead through one quarter and still managed to outscore East in the second, 9-8, to open up a 22-14 advantage at the half.
Little Elm led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter, zipping the ball around East's rangy zone defense to generate looks from long range. And with Kimpson's 20 points per game largely neutralized by foul trouble — she finished the night with nine points, seven coming in the first quarter — the Lady Lobos got timely contributions elsewhere in the rotation to keep East at bay.
Sophomore Raniyah Hunt came off the bench to lead all scorers with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Martin and sophomore Shiloh Kimpson chipped in 10 and seven points, respectively, to go along with multiple steals apiece.
Hunt provided an immediate lift upon Amarachi Kimpson's exit, scoring six points early in the second quarter to help build a 20-7 lead. Martin later intercepted a pass and finished a layup on the other end to make it 22-10 with 2:32 remaining in the half.
"They just fought. We play hard to the end and treat every possession like it matters. Everybody stepped up and did their job to help us get this one tonight," Tutt said.
Second effort by @LELADYLOBOHOOPS' Raniyah Hunt is good on the put-back and Little Elm has a bit of breathing room. Lady Lobos lead Plano East 47-39 with 45 seconds to go. pic.twitter.com/HF2jn8Xvr1— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 14, 2023
But as pronounced as Little Elm's runs were to begin Monday's contest, East mustered a response of its own. The Lady Panthers whittled their deficit back into single digits late in the second quarter courtesy of an and-one finish down low from sophomore Sema Udo, and the team began the third quarter with six straight points to cut the Little Elm lead to 22-20 following a floater from junior Doniya Hall.
"We were finishing much better at the rim. We scrapped and battled all game," Richardson said. "... The third quarter is always a big thing for us and we got on a run and continued to play really hard."
While Little Elm was anxious to push the pace and let it fly from deep, the defensive-minded Lady Panthers were content to grind out possessions in hopes of generating a look inside. And although Little Elm's first-shot defense was on point for much of the night, offensive rebounds plagued the team during the Lady Panthers' most productive stretches of the contest.
"It's something we've talked about having to get better at if we want to make a big run in the playoffs," Tutt said. "It wasn't perfect, but we played hard. At the end of the day, I feel like we played hard and just have to do a better job at playing smarter."
Little Elm had its hands full keeping East off the glass but never surrendered its initial lead. After the Lady Panthers cut their third-quarter deficit down to two points, the Lady Lobos responded with six straight of their own and went on to outscore East 14-5 for the remainder of the quarter en route to a 36-25 lead.
Once again, Little Elm had to battle with Kimpson on the bench after she picked up her fourth foul with 2:53 remaining in the third, but the Lady Lobos ultimately managed to swell their lead to as many as 15 points, 41-26, with Hunt continuing to crack East's zone from long range.
The Lady Panthers made one last push midway through the fourth quarter, aided by a flurry from senior Destiny Jones, to trim their deficit down to 43-39 with 2:01 to play. Jones scored 10 of her team-high 14 points in the fourth, while Sema Udo and senior Idara Udo added 10 apiece.
"That's who [Jones] is and what she has brought for us all year. She's always going to give you everything she has," Richardson said. "... She'll play physical, rebound and get downhill, and that's what we needed right there."
East had a chance to make it a one-possession game moments later, but a traveling call scuttled a 2-on-1 fast break and wrested control back to Little Elm. The Lady Lobos were content to dribble out as much of the remaining game clock as they could, keeping East at bay from the free throw line and preserving just the program's second playoff win since 2002.
Little Elm continues its postseason later this week against Lake Highlands at a time and place to be determined, while the Lady Panthers head into their offseason following a 22-12 campaign.
"Ultimately, what we talk about with our program is that it's bigger than basketball. We wanted to win tonight and keep playing, but for us all it means is that we won't play another game this season," Richardson said. "But our basketball family isn't over. We're always going to continue to be that family. We'll keep working and keep trying to win as many games as we can, but at the end of the day it's about the life lessons and loving each other and being a family."
FINAL: Little Elm 50, Plano East 44@LELADYLOBOHOOPS is moving on, picking up its 1st playoff win since 2016! Big one for the Lady Lobos with Amarachi Kimpson battling foul trouble and holding off a late charge by @PESHGirlsHoops to move on to the area round. pic.twitter.com/YFwDnFLoc8— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 14, 2023
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.