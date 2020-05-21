Little Elm announced the hiring of Brian Swinney as the new girls soccer head coach in a press release Thursday morning.
Swinney, an assistant at Denton Braswell last season, has strong ties to the Little Elm soccer program. He was an assistant under two former Lady Lobo head coaches, Jimmy Lankford and Luis Manuel Cordova, winning one district title and making three straight postseason appearances.
Swinney takes over for Cordova, who spent the past two seasons as Little Elm’s head coach. Cordova guided the Lady Lobos to an outright District 8-5A title in 2019 and two consecutive playoff berths, including a 2019 trip to the area round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.