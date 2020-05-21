Brian Swinney

Brian Swinney was announced as Little Elm’s new girls soccer head coach Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of LEISD Athletics / Twitter

Little Elm announced the hiring of Brian Swinney as the new girls soccer head coach in a press release Thursday morning.

Swinney, an assistant at Denton Braswell last season, has strong ties to the Little Elm soccer program. He was an assistant under two former Lady Lobo head coaches, Jimmy Lankford and Luis Manuel Cordova, winning one district title and making three straight postseason appearances.

Swinney takes over for Cordova, who spent the past two seasons as Little Elm’s head coach. Cordova guided the Lady Lobos to an outright District 8-5A title in 2019 and two consecutive playoff berths, including a 2019 trip to the area round.

For continued coverage, follow Chris on Twitter @CJacksonSports

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments