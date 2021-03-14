Breaking records is nothing new for Little Elm junior Jason Alcala.
Alcala broke the school record for fastest time in boys cross country twice last fall and became the first Lobo runner to qualify for the regional meet since 2017.
He isn’t done breaking records just yet.
Alcala ran to the top times in school history in both the 1,600-meter run (4:35.4) and the 3,200 (9:38.07) at the Frisco ISD Track and Field Invitational, which was held March 5 at Memorial Stadium. He placed third in both events.
It wasn’t just Alcala’s performances that had the Lobos in a good mood.
For the day, Little Elm racked up 21 top-five individual finishes. As a team, the Lady Lobos went on to place third out of eight teams with 73 points, while the Little Elm boys finished sixth with 57 points.
Little Elm’s Shamiso Zihuno, Tahlia Bienemy, Maame Forson and Steveanna Hearn ran to gold in the girls 4x200 relay (1:49.97). Zihuno added silver in the triple jump (36-0).
Taylor Winfrey, a senior, had a solid all-around day. She placed third in the 300 hurdles (48.21), crossed the finish line in fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.93), was fourth in the high jump (4-8) and helped the 4x400 relay (4:23.89) take fifth.
Little Elm capped off a solid day in the relays by placing third in the 4x100 relay (51.44). Naphaphone Singharaj, Forson, Madison Martin and Hearn ran for the Lady Lobos.
Mya Medina, a senior, paced Little Elm in the field events, striking for silver in the girls discus (116-1) and sixth in the shot put (32-1/4).
On the boys’ side, junior Brock Caskey ran to third in the boys 400 (54.98) and right behind him was senior Cristian Montes (55.07), who also placed sixth in the 800 (2:07.44).
Caskey and Montes also helped the boys 4x400 relay (3:40.72) to chase down fourth place, while the boys 4x100 relay of Cameron Taylor-Butler, Dylan Evans, Vashawn Thomas and freshman Osahon Adenri placed fourth (44.21). Also running the 4x400 relay for Little Elm were Camden Smith and Jaylon Giles.
The Lobo boys racked up three top-four placers in the field events. Evans had a leap of 21-11 1/2 in the triple jump good for third overall. Andre Williams, a senior, took third in the shot put (42-1). Kole Harris, a junior, placed fourth in the discus (123-6).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.