Little Elm ISD is pleased to announce Kendrick Brown as the Assistant Athletic Director for the District. He previously served as Head Football Coach and Assistant Athletic Director, a dual position he has served since 2015.
Brown is in his 22nd year of coaching, with eight of those years in Little Elm. Under his coaching leadership, 63 football players have signed to play collegiate football, 38 players have been honored as Academic All-State Players, he was the 2016 District 14-5A Coach of the Year, a feature speaker at the Glazier Football Clinics and the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators Conference, and he was listed as the Dallas Morning News Coaching Icons in the area.
“I want to thank all of the coaches and players who I have had the privilege to work alongside as the head coach of Little Elm Football,” said Brown. “This football program has a great future and is in a position to do some awesome things. I am excited to continue my work in this new role that will allow me to help strengthen athletics across the District.”
Michael Young, athletic director, said that when you have a 6A athletic program with so many sports, it is important to put people in positions that can help support the coaching staff and student athletes. “First of all, Coach Brown has a great relationship with our students and coaches. He also knows what it takes to create a winning culture, build programs that give student athletes the opportunity to compete at the highest level, while focusing on building character among student athletes,” said Young.
Little Elm ISD will begin its search for a head football coach as soon as next week.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
UPDATE: At 11:54 a.m., the Carrollton PD reported on its Facebook page that its initial investigation found nothing suspicious regarding the death of an 83-year-old man found along the green trail this morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.