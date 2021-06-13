John Mateer

Little Elm junior John Mateer was named to the District 5-6A second team.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Little Elm senior Frayner Chavez and junior John Mateer have been named to the District 5-6A second team for baseball.

Chavez had a solid all-around performance in his final season donning a Lobo uniform. He hit .344 on the season, clubbed two home runs, finished with 13 RBI and scored 20 runs.

Chavez was just as efficient on the mound. Boasting a 2.02 earned-run average, he yielded 27 runs – 13 of which were earned – and struck out 25 batters in 45 innings pitched.

Chavez, the brother of Frainyer Chavez, will continue his baseball career at Midland College.

Mateer, meanwhile, scored eight runs and had 10 RBI. He also stars as the quarterback for Little Elm’s football team. Last month, the Lobos clinched a spot in the UIL 7 on 7 state tournament, set for June 24-26 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments