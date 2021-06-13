Little Elm senior Frayner Chavez and junior John Mateer have been named to the District 5-6A second team for baseball.
Chavez had a solid all-around performance in his final season donning a Lobo uniform. He hit .344 on the season, clubbed two home runs, finished with 13 RBI and scored 20 runs.
Chavez was just as efficient on the mound. Boasting a 2.02 earned-run average, he yielded 27 runs – 13 of which were earned – and struck out 25 batters in 45 innings pitched.
Chavez, the brother of Frainyer Chavez, will continue his baseball career at Midland College.
Mateer, meanwhile, scored eight runs and had 10 RBI. He also stars as the quarterback for Little Elm’s football team. Last month, the Lobos clinched a spot in the UIL 7 on 7 state tournament, set for June 24-26 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.