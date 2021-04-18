Little Elm senior Brian Hunter Jr. is heading north to play college basketball.
Hunter Jr. posted a tweet on his personal Twitter account on Monday that he will continue his basketball career and academic endeavors at Lake Michigan College, located in Benton Harbor, Michigan.
“First of all, I would like to thank my parents and siblings for providing me with the love and support needed to push through such a long process,” he wrote. “I would like to thank coach Corey and Tonya for truly introducing the game of basketball to me. I would like to thank coach E and coach Williams for helping develop me as a player. I would like to thank coach Parker, Tutt and Jackson for taking me in the last two years and developing my game more than I can imagine.”
A first-team all-District 5-6A selection his senior season, Hunter Jr. finished second on the Lobos in scoring at 9.7 points per game and averaged 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
Hunter Jr. also thanked his cousin, Charles, for starting an AAU team that gave him a platform to showcase his basketball skills.
“Since a kid, it has been my dreams and aspirations to play college basketball,” Hunter Jr. wrote. “I have worked hard, putting in countless hours to get to where I am today. Many people told me that I wouldn’t make it and many people told me that I wasn’t good enough. But, through all of the hate, fake love, and doubt, I stayed solid and true to myself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.