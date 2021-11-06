On a night when Little Elm senior quarterback John Mateer broke the school record for most passing yards in a season, it was McKinney that left Lobo Stadium with its first District 5-6A win of the season.
Bryan Jackson rushed for 101 yards and a pair of scores, Makhi Frazer ran for three touchdowns and McKinney scored 21 unanswered points after Little Elm tied the score at 14-all, leading the Lions to a 35-21 win against the Lobos.
McKinney and Little Elm traded touchdowns in the first quarter.
The Lions capitalized on a Lobo fumble to open the scoring. A fumble recovery by Christian Ford led to a 5-yard touchdown run by Jackson for a 7-0 lead for McKinney less than two minutes into the ballgame.
Little Elm answered with a 12-play, 68-yard drive, capped off by a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mateer to Josh Joseph.
McKinney retook the lead a few minutes later. Jackson ran for his second touchdown of the first quarter on a 3-yard run, giving the Lions a 14-7 advantage.
Little Elm struck back with a 74-yard drive. Mateer and Vashawn Thomas II connected on an 11-yard touchdown pass, tying the score at 14 with 21 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Mateer completed 26-of-48 passes for 282 yards and also carried 28 times for 73 yards with three total touchdowns. Joseph caught 10 balls for 112 yards. Cameran Taylor-Butler had seven catches for 90 yards.
The game was a penalty-filled affair as the two teams were flagged 22 times for 204 yards in penalties.
McKinney scored the game’s next 21 points.
Frazier ran 15 yards for the score to put the Lions ahead for good and added runs of 8 and 2 yards in the third quarter as McKinney increased its lead over Little Elm to 35-14. Frazier ran eight times for 62 yards.
Quarterback Sampson Nazarko completed 5-of-9 passes for 92 yards. Jeffery Pearson caught three balls for 80 yards.
Mateer capped off the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run.
Little Elm finished its season with a 5-5 overall, record, 1-5 in district. McKinney went 4-6, 1-5 this season.
