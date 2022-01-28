With the District 6-6A wrestling championships fast approaching, the Little Elm wrestling team is hoping the success that it had at last week’s Panther Classic will lead to big things during the postseason.
Junior Emily Pedro continued her dominant season by placing second at 128 pounds, improving to 15-1 on the season. She cruised to a 19-3 technical fall of Richardson’s Vanessa Egorah in the first round and followed with a first-period pin of Frisco Reedy’s Nghi Nguyen. Pedro outlasted Lake Highlands’ Trinity Robinson by a 12-8 decision in the semifinals, but lost to Plano West’s Brooke Zedja in the final by pin, which was her first loss of the season.
Little Elm received a pair of third-place finishes on the boys’ side from Luke Dabliz (170) and Ramsey Dela Cruz (160), while Shreyash Mittra (138) and Isaiah Hernandez (220) both placed fourth.
Dela Cruz went 3-1 at 160 pounds, winning his last three matches after losing to Plano’s Aidan Dalton, capped by a pin of Plano East’s Matthew Lamp in the third-place match at 160 pounds.
Dabliz also won three of four matches, outlasting Plano’s Tyren Owens by a 13-12 decision in the third-place match at 170 pounds.
Mittra is 26-11 on the year. Hernandez has a record of 14-5.
The district meet will be held Wednesday at Wylie. Matches start at 10 a.m.
