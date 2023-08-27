Kali Liva Little Elm volleyball

Little Elm senior Kali Liva (2) celebrates a point won by the Lady Lobos in a four-set victory over Frisco Heritage on Tuesday. 

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The Little Elm volleyball team is enjoying a historic turnaround behind second-year Lady Lobos head coach Kelly Covert, and a big reason why the Lady Lobos have started 13-3 is the play of senior Kali Liva.

Liva has seen it all in her three seasons with Little Elm’s top team, playing under two head coaches all while seeing the Lady Lobos improve from eight wins her sophomore year to nine last season to 10 games above .500 through 16 matches this year.


Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments