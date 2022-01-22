After being shut out by state-ranked Duncanville and Irving in back-to-back games, the Little Elm boys soccer team has rediscovered its winning ways.
Auden Quinonez and Zack Nickel each scored a goal in a 2-0 non-district win for the Lobos over Lovejoy on Jan. 14.
“We played a tough game and earned a great win against them,” said Aaron Ziehm, Little Elm head coach. “This was a much-needed win after the two debacle games versus Duncanville and Irving.”
Quinonez, a first-team all-district selection a year ago, already has six goals on the season – three away from matching his total from all of last season when he had nine goals, five in district play. PJ Reyes and Sterling Tidwell each had three goals.
Little Elm had a game against Plano cancelled due to inclement weather.
On Tuesday, the Lobos lost 1-0 to Denton Ryan.
Little Elm opens District 5-6A play on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. against Prosper.
“District 5-6A is going to be very interesting as of now,” Ziehm said. “Prosper and Allen are kind of struggling in their preseason games. McKinney Boyd and Denton Guyer are solid as usual. So if we can get a surprise win next week versus Prosper and give Denton Braswell a tough game, hopefully we can start 2-0 or at least 1-1 in district.”
On the girls’ side, Rockwall Heath shut out Little Elm 4-0, also on Tuesday. The Lady Lobos also open district play against Prosper. Their game will be played in Prosper.
