It took the high-powered Little Elm football team exactly one drive to get the Week 2 jitters out.
Senior quarterback John Mateer hit Vashawn Thomas II for a 67-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the first quarter to jump start the offense, and the Lobo defense stymied North Forney’s no-huddle attack en route to a 63-20 victory Friday at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex.
Little Elm (2-0) led 49-7 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter — with the Lobos up 56-14 — head coach Kendrick Brown put in the second string, including junior quarterback Franklyn Johnson, who also ran for a touchdown.
After two weeks, the Lobos are a plus-89 in point differential. Little Elm destroyed L.D. Bell, 56-10, in Week 1 on the heels of 411 total yards and three takeaways on defense.
The Lobos threw a little bit of everything at North Forney on Friday, with Mateer — a Central Arkansas commit — finishing 11-for-18 with 183 yards and three scores, while hitting seven different wide receivers: Thomas, senior Dylan Evans, senior Josh Joseph, senior Terrance Brooks, junior Royale Brown and senior Cameran Taylor-Butler.
On the ground, sophomore Jaydon Perine finished with 137 rushing yards and three scores, including an 85-yard touchdown run on Little Elm’s first drive of the third quarter that pushed the Lobo lead to 55-7. Senior Jalen Sessions added 152 yards and a score.
“We played sharp in the first half,” Brown said. “At this point in the season, I’m happy where we are on offense and defense. We’ve got firepower in the right spots offensively and defensively. But when district starts, we are really going to have to be playing some exceptional football.”
Despite a quick-moving offense, North Forney struggled to score against Little Elm’s starters. Quarterback Nathaniel Billings, splitting snaps with junior Michael Phillips, finished with only 104 yards passing and a touchdown.
It could have been worse for North Forney (1-1), too. For as many points as Little Elm put up on Friday, it was a bit sloppy at times.
Sessions fumbled the ball over to the Falcons on the Lobos’ first drive of the game, and Mateer underthrew a receiver later in the quarter for an interception. The Lobos were also called for roughing the punter in the first quarter, negating a change of possession.
In the second quarter, the team was called for a sideline infraction following a 30-yard run by North Forney’s Markeal Banks, adding on an extra 15 yards. One play later, Billings hit Damorrea Jones for the Falcons’ lone score of the half.
Little Elm also left four points on the board in the first quarter with back-to-back failed two-point conversion attempts. Perine galloped for an early 21-yard score, but like on Thomas’ touchdown catch-and-run, the Lobos failed on a two-point conversion attempt. Following a Mateer touchdown run with 2:30 remaining in the first quarter, head coach Kendrick Brown decided to attempt the extra point, which Tyson Bope made for the always-unique 19-0 lead.
“We have to play a cleaner ballgame,” Brown said. “I think that’s what happens when you play a lot of kids. But we’ve got two more games to try and work things out before our district begins. We’ve got a super tough district.”
Little Elm faces 6A playoff squad Plano West in Week 3, set for 7 p.m. Friday at Clark Stadium in Plano.
