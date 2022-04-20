GRAND PRAIRIE -- The Region I-6A boys golf championship was decided on the final hole Tuesday afternoon at Tangle Ridge Golf Club. And in those high-stakes quarters, it helps to have the defending regional champion on your side.
LITTLE ELM – When Little Elm’s Georgia Heathcock and Cadence Hernandez launched back-to-back RBI doubles to the left-field wall during the first inning on Tuesday, head coach Brent Achorn felt confident that his Lady Lobos would continue to hit a similar pace.
After all, it’s a Little Elm team that had scored at least seven runs in six District 5-6A games – 12 runs the last time that the Lobos played the Wildcats.
Unfortunately for Little Elm, the Lady Lobos were able to scratch across just one more run over the game’s final six innings in a 13-3 home loss Tuesday evening.
But, it wasn’t for a lack of contact.
“We hit the ball, but just right to somebody,” Achorn said. “We did good in the first, and then we hit six balls to their shortstop. It was a little frustrating. And then this wind didn’t help. We had kids hitting the ball up in the air and it ended up getting stuck there.”
The loss sets up a winner-take-all game Friday in McKinney between Little Elm and McKinney for the final playoff spot in 5-6A. The two teams are tied for fourth place in the district standings with identical 4-7 records. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Friday’s game is shaping up to be a thriller. That’s because in the teams’ first meeting of the season March 29, Hernandez hit a walk-off RBI single for a 4-3 win for Little Elm – a game McKinney led 2-0 in the first inning.
As for Tuesday’s contest, Little Elm looked like it was going to hit the ball hard – at least in the early going.
Heathcock and Hernandez got the Lobos out to a 2-0 lead after connecting on a pair of high line drives to the left-field wall in the bottom of the first inning.
On the mound, Little Elm freshman pitcher Jadyn Struxness was hitting all of the right notes, shutting out a potent Guyer offense through the first three innings.
Guyer had the potential for a big first inning.
Bre Jackson and Lauryn Jones led off the game with back-to-back infield singles, but Struxness remained calm. Struxness got Erin Peterson to fly out after Peterson worked a 3-0 count, struck out Megan Ayala and Tehya Pitts grounded out to end the frame.
Stuxness got through the next two innings unscathed, but a throwing error by Little Elm allowed the momentum to shift in Guyer’s direction.
A bunt hit off the bat of Pitts on the left side of the infield was fielded, but a rushed throw to first base forced the ball to be thrown wide of the bag. Two batters later, Lilly Galaviz brought in two runs with a single. A short time later, a dropped throw at third base on a double steal allowed the third Guyer run of the fourth inning to score, giving the Wildcats a 3-2 lead.
“They’ve got some speed,” Achorn said. “If you don’t make a good throw, they’re going to be right there on base.”
D’Kota Gibbs plated a run for Little Elm in the home half of the fourth to tie the score at 3-3.
But, there was no stopping Guyer’s offense. The Wildcats pounded out nine hits over the game’s final three innings, with a five-run top of the fifth serving as the final blow. Abby Holder lined a two-run single to give Guyer a 5-3 lead – an advantage that it didn’t relinquish.
The good news for Little Elm is that it is 4-0 in each of its last four games following a loss. The Lady Lobos will look to make it five straight wins Friday night.
“They can come back,” Achorn said. “The last time that we played McKinney, we came back to beat them in the last inning on a walk-off. It was a great game. We just have to go out and take care of business and control what we can control.”
