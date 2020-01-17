Lobos on the prowl: Catching up with first-year head coach Dominique Parker

The 2019-20 season has been a year of transition for the Little Elm boys basketball team with a plethora of fresh faces on the court, as well as at head coach with Dominique Parker.
Despite the massive turnover from last year’s team that advanced to the area round in the postseason, the Lobos are still in the mix for a potential playoff berth again this season.
As the district race begins to heat up, the Little Elm Journal caught up with Parker, as he prepares the Lobos for the homestretch of the season.
How would you say your first season at the helm of the Little Elm program has gone so far?
Parker: It’s been good and there has been some not so good as well. The young men are starting to buy in, and it’s always tough for kids when a new coach comes in and changes things up. They have done a really good job on starting to take on my identity.
When I say when things have also been not so good, I’m referring to our inconsistency. Our approach to every game hasn’t been as serious as it should be. We beat a team like North Crowley and then turn around and lose games to teams we shouldn’t lose to. That’s part of maturing and learning how to respect the game of basketball.
It seems as if a different Lobo leads the team in scoring every game. What does that say about this ball club and what has been the identity of this squad?
Parker: I would like to think the identity of this squad is a defensive-minded one, and we do a good job of job defending. As far as a different player every night aspect, that’s just who we are and has to do a lot with the lack of experience. I also think that’s harder to scout when, any given night, anyone can lead us in scoring.
With nearly every team in 8-5A in contention for a district title, how tough and competitive is this district this season?
Parker: It’s extremely competitive from top to bottom, and you can’t discredit any team. You have to show up every single night or you can get beat. That was evident from our loss last Friday against Denton. I don’t think we took them for granted; I just think they are also capable of competing with any team in the district.
What is it going to take to clinch a playoff spot?
Parker: I’m a big believer that tough players win. I also think that playing together, playing the right way and defending at a high level will put you in a position to win games. That’s what I’m asking of these guys. We want to be in a position to win it when it comes down to the fourth quarter with just a few minutes to go.
Although you have been at Little Elm for a short while, how familiar are you with the intense rivalry with The Colony? Is the Jan. 21 matchup against the Cougars circled on your calendar?
Parker: No, not really. The biggest game for me is always the next one. I haven’t really been around for that rivalry, so I can’t really say I’m circling that day. I think rivalries are good in sports, and I have heard that it’s a longstanding rivalry that gets kind of crazy. I’m anxious to see how it is next week when we play
How cool is it to see your former players from your days at South Garland in Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky) and Chris Harris Jr. (Oklahoma State) competing at the next level?
Parker: It sounds selfish, but it’s rewarding in that they are doing what I thought they could do. Both of those guys have very bright futures ahead of them, both in college and professionally. It’s just been a blessing to have had an impact on them, as they have also had an impact on me as well.
