Little Elm’s John Mateer accounted for 440 yards of total offense and five touchdowns, but it was not enough as the Lobos fell to Denton Braswell 63-42 in a District 5-6A showdown at Lobo Stadium Friday night.
The two teams combined for over 1,100 yards of total offense, but Jaylon Burton’s 365 rushing yards and six touchdowns were too much to overcome for the previously unbeaten Lobos.
“We knew after their overtime loss to top-ranked McKinney Boyd last week that this was going to be a tough opponent,” said Kendrick Brown, Little Elm head coach. “Braswell is actually in Little Elm, so this has turned out to be a rivalry game for us.”
Behind the legs and arm of Mateer, a Central Arkansas pledge, Little Elm (5-1, 1-1), the Lobos drove the length of the field on their second possession early in the first quarter and took a 6-0 lead after the senior quarterback scampered in from the 10-yard line.
Braswell wasted no time to respond.
Keegan Bryd and Jaedon Acker hooked up on a 44-yard catch and run to give the Bengals a first down at Little Elm’s 30-yard line. On third-and-short deep in Little Elm’s territory, Bryd raced 16 yards for another first down. Burton capped the long drive with a 5-yard plunge up the middle with 3:36 left in the quarter to put the visitors on top, 7-6.
This was the start of a see-saw battle that would go on the rest of the game.
“Ever since the season started, we like to say we’re 1-0 at the end of every week,” said Brown, now in his seventh year at the helm for Little Elm. “We aren’t 5-1 now, we’re 0-1 and now we have to prepare for our next district opponent.”
Braswell would go up 21-6 at the start of the second quarter after Burton went 66 yards for his second score.
Little Elm cut the deficit to 21-14 when Mateer found Josh Joseph in the end zone on third-and-goal from the 16-yard line.
The Lobos evened the score 21-21 with 4:27 left in the half after Semja Jordan’s 14-yard touchdown run.
After exchanging punts late in the first half, Braswell drove the ball 64 yards and broke the tie when Byrd and Acker connected for another score, this one from 36 yards out on a crucial fourth-and-seven play to put the Bengals ahead 28-21 at intermission.
Braswell again made it a two-score game early in the third quarter. The Bengals drove 60 yards and took a 35-21 lead after Bryd ran it in from the 10-yard line with 9:07 left in the quarter.
The Lobos would answer immediately.
Mateer’s 18-yard toss to Vashawn Thomas capped a 77-yard drive and reduced the lead to 35-28 midway through the third quarter.
On the night, Mateer threw for 240 yards and three scores, and also rushed for 200 yards on 22 carries and another two touchdowns.
The two teams traded touchdowns late in the third frame, and Little Elm again got within a touchdown at 49-42 after another Mateer and Joseph connection just before the end of the third quarter.
Joseph caught six passes for 144 yards to lead all receivers.
The Bengals (4-2, 1-1) went on a 19-play, 75-yard drive to start the fourth quarter and went up 56-42 when Burton took a dive up the middle on fourth-and-two for an 11-yard touchdown run that would seal the win for the visitors.
