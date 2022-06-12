One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Little Elm and surrounding areas, and it’s time to reflect on a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
Here's a look at five of the top athletes from Little Elm that are moving on.
John Mateer
Football, baseball
Set to continue his football career at Washington State, Mateer guided an explosive Lobo offense that averaged 42.7 points per game during the 2021 season. As a senior, he broke his own school record in single-season passing yards with 2,449 to go along with 847 rushing yards and 38 total touchdowns.
On the baseball field, Mateer provided a veteran presence on the left side of the infield. He had 11 RBIs and scored a team-high 15 runs. The Lobos won three straight District 5-6A games to conclude the regular season and force a one-game play-in game against McKinney Boyd.
Mateer was named to the Star Local Media all-area team in football and was the 5-6A offensive player of the year.
Jason Alcala
Track and field, cross country
When it comes to distance running, Alcala is one of the best to have come through Little Elm. As a senior, he placed ninth at the Region I-6A cross country meet to become the first male runner from Little Elm to qualify for the state meet in 20 years.
And Alcala did it in record-breaking fashion. Alcala, a University of Texas at Tyler signee, has broken his own school record three times, including at the Frisco Invitational, where he posted a time of 15:20.
On the track, Alcala holds at least two school records, including in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Georgia Heathcock
Softball
The lone senior on the Little Elm softball team, Heathcock, a University of California at San Diego signee, helped to engineer a dramatic turnaround for the Lady Lobos.
One year after Little Elm went 4-16, the Lady Lobos finished 13-13 and was a bi-district finalist this year. Heathcock played a big role in the team’s improvement. As a senior, she hit .480 with five home runs and 30 RBIs. Defensively, she committed just three errors on 160 total chances for a .981 fielding percentage.
Heathcock was subsequently named to the 5-6A all-district first team.
Terrance Brooks, Keyshon Mills
Football
While Mateer commandeered an explosive offensive attack for the Lobos, opponents didn’t dare to throw on Little Elm’s secondary.
Brooks, a Texas signee who transferred from John Paul II to Little Elm last year, allowed a total of three passes to be caught in all of the 2021 season to accompany 10 pass break-ups, 76 tackles and three interceptions.
Mills, a Colorado signee, shut down the other side of the field. As a senior, he had nine pass break-ups, three interceptions and made 53 tackles.
Brooks and Mills were named to the all-district team. Brooks also earned a spot on the Star Local Media all-area football team.
Auden Quinonez
Soccer
The Lobos battled for a playoff spot in the ultra-competitive 5-6A all the way until the end of the 2022 season, and the play of Quinonez was a big reason why Little Elm was in the hunt.
Quinonez scored a team-high 16 goals, including six in district play. Known for his scoring, he has also played a key role in setting up goals during his high school career. As a junior, he had nine goals. As a sophomore, he tallied 13 assists.
Quinonez was named to the all-district first team his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, and also this year, he earned a selection on the Star Local Media all-area boys soccer team.
