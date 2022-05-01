Twelve district games weren't enough to determine which baseball team earned the final playoff berth out of District 5-6A.
Little Elm made a strong push over the final week of the regular season to finish in a tie with McKinney Boyd for fourth place. That forced a one-game playoff on Saturday, with the winner earning a berth in the Class 6A playoffs.
And it was the Broncos who earned the right to advance, rallying for a 6-5 win over the Lobos at Al Alford Field in McKinney.
Boyd senior Hunter Smith hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the Broncos into the playoffs and a bi-district match-up with 6-6A co-champion Coppell. The Cowboys defeated co-champion Marcus, 9-6, in a play-in game Saturday to earn the No. 1 seed in 6-6A.
Boyd will host Game 1 of the best-of-three bi-district playoff series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Coppell. If necessary, Game 3 is slated for Saturday at Lake Dallas.
Little Elm (11-18) came into Saturday's game already in playoff mode.
The Lobos needed to win their last three 5-6A games just to get to the play-in game. It all started with a 4-3 win over Denton Guyer. Little Elm followed that up with 10-0 and 4-2 victories over McKinney last week.
Saturday's game between Boyd and Little Elm was a back-and-forth affair. The Broncos took a 2-0 lead on a two-run double by junior Ethan McCally in the bottom of the third inning.
Little Elm scored the game's next five runs.
Sophomore Kendyl Johnson scored on a steal of home plate in the top of the fourth to plate the first run of the game for the Lobos.
Little Elm exploded for four runs in the fifth inning and take a 5-2 lead on a three-run double by senior Brandon Dickinson. Two batters before Dickinson, senior John Mateer drove in the first Lobo run of the frame with an RBI single.
Boyd (15-10) got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out double by McCally.
The Broncos completed the rally with a three-run bottom of the seventh. Senior Jaxon Cota scored on an RBI sacrifice fly by sophomore Byron Burrell. Two batters later, McCally drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the score at 5-5.
McCally's walk-off single ended the game.
