Turnovers and special teams play by McKinney Boyd lifted the Broncos to a wild 48-44 come-from-behind victory over Little Elm at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex on Friday.

Caden Park returned a kickoff 78 yards for a score and caught a 34-yard pass for another. He finished with three catches for 62 yards.

McKinney Boyd (6-1, 2-1 District 5-6A) also scored on a 42-yard fumble return by Carter Whitefield, and Tyson Bolden returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown.

Little Elm (5-3, 1-3) outgained McKinney Boyd by a significant margin, 593 to 222 yards. Lobo senior quarterback John Mateer was 24-of-36 for 326 passing yards and rushed for 143 yards and four scores.

The game was a wild affair from the beginning.

The two teams combined for 47 first-quarter points, and it was the Lobos that gained a 26-21 advantage.

Little Elm later appeared to be in control with a 34-21 lead after a 3-yard touchdown run by Mateer and subsequent 2-point conversion run by Semja Jordan.

But the Broncos always had an answer.

Park caught a 34-yard pass from Ryan Shackleton to cut the deficit to 34-27.

It remained a seven-point game until Whitefield scooped up a fumble and returned 42 yards for the touchdown and a 34-all tie.

Bolden’s 52-yard punt return in the second half gave Boyd a seven-point lead, but Little Elm answered right back. Mateer rushed for a 33-yard touchdown to tie the score at 41. The Broncos countered with a 16-play, 63-yard drive with Whitefield running in from the 1 to give Boyd the lead for good.

Little Elm is on a bye. Boyd hosts Denton Guyer at 7 p.m. next Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium.

