Little Elm’s volleyball season came to an end Tuesday with a 3-0 loss (25-8, 25-9, 25-9) to McKinney Boyd.
Junior Corey Hazlewood fired home four kills to pace the Lady Lobo offense, followed by two each by senior Emma Robinson, junior Lily Koehn and sophomore Quinn Brignac. Junior Gretchen Barraez dug out 15 balls to spark Little Elm’s defense.
There was no stopping Boyd senior Hannah Billiter, who logged a match-high 14 kills as well as 13 digs. Overall, it was a balanced offensive attack for Boyd with eight different Lady Broncos registering at least one kill on the night, including six by senior Mina Iboni.
Junior Reagan Brown and sophomore Carson Eickenloff both dished out 16 assists. Senior Kira Thornton was a force at the net, registering a match-high six blocks.
The loss comes four days after the Lady Lobos fell to McKinney in three sets (25-14, 25-23, 25-8) on Oct. 22.
Brignac poured in seven kills, followed by five each by Hazlewood and Robinson. Junior libero Nasyrah Jefferson finished with 12 digs, and Barraez dished out 12 assists.
Little Elm finished with an overall record of 8-12 and a 0-12 mark in district play. But the Lady Lobos finished with six more wins than they did all of last season, when they went 2-14 overall.
“I was proud that throughout our district matches, our girls continued to give full effort and go into every game with positive attitudes,” said first-year Little Elm head coach Veronica Mendez. “It would've been very easy to simply roll over and give up, so I'm proud that these girls still have some fight left in them.”
Little Elm will say goodbye to three seniors – Robinson, Gracie Myers and Josie Howard. The Lady Lobos will miss the versatility by Robinson, who finished the season with 125 digs, 112 kills and 27 service aces. Myers tallied 33 kills and 20 blocks. Howard had five assists and 12 digs during the 15 sets that she played.
But Little Elm will return a majority of its squad next season, including Brignac, who posted team highs in kills (119), blocks (33) and service aces (35). Sophomore Kali Liva (75 kills) and juniors Hazlewood (67 kills) and Koehn (60 kills) will play big roles for the Lady Lobos’ offense going forward.
Little Elm will also have three of its top defensive players back next year in Jefferson (178 digs), Barraez (163 digs) and sophomore Kali Liva (151 digs), as well as its two primary setters in junior Yasmin Lira (119 assists) and Barraez (186 assists).
“I'm very much looking forward to the underclassmen moving up next year,” Mendez said. “There are several girls with lots of raw talent that we need to tap into. Their best gift, however, is their work ethic and motivation. We can hope to see some great things from the girls we have coming up next year.”
