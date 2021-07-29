Playing football for a military academy was something that Little Elm senior wide receiver Dylan Evans had dreamt about since he was a boy.
“Growing up, I used to see it on TV and was always drawn to playing for a military service academy,” he said.
That dream is now a reality.
Evans announced on his personal Twitter account on Tuesday that he has committed to playing football for the Air Force Academy. A three-star recruit by 247Sports, Evans also listed offers from Army, Colorado, Georgetown, Navy, New Mexico and Yale.
Evans met Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun and the Falcons’ coaching staff on his official visit to the Colorado Springs, Colo., campus on June 20. Little Elm senior receiver Vashawn Thomas II went on the same visit to Air Force with Evans, though Thomas II has yet to commit to a college. Evans said that the Falcons plan to use him at the “X” receiver position.
“I just loved the area, loved the state of Colorado,” Evans said. “The campus was just breathtaking because of the location. I love the campus, love the new facilities. I always felt like the coaches had a family-like atmosphere, especially coach Calhoun. Me and my parents just felt comfortable with them.”
When Evans steps onto the practice field at Air Force for the first time in 2022, he’ll have Lone Star alum and his good friend, Trey Taylor, a safety for the Falcons’ football team, to show him the ropes. Taylor was an all-state honorable mention selection each of his last two years in high school. Evans and Taylor used to train together away from their respective schools.
“Just seeing the things that he went through just seemed cool to me and I just wanted to do that,” Evans said. “It was just seeing after basic training how much fun he had and how much people respected him and how he loved what he was doing. All of the stories that he has told from all the things that he’s done at the Air Force Academy, I wanted to have my own stories to tell.”
With Evans’ future now secure, his focus is to help a senior-laden Little Elm team to bounce back after finishing with a 2-8 record last season in its first year as a Class 6A school. Evans is one of 19 returning starters for the Lobos. Last season, he led the Lobos in yards per reception (15) and finished with 41 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns.
“We’re really excited about this season,” he said. “We feel like we have experience. We’ve seen everything. We’ve seen 5A. We’ve seen 6A. We kind of know what to experience. We know that we have a lot of leaders since we’re an older team. We just feel like that we can really make some noise this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.