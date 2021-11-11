Little Elm senior center Aniya Cramer donned a Paul Quinn College Tigers jersey for National Signing Day.
Cramer made it official with the Paul Quinn women’s basketball team on Wednesday, signing a National Letter of Intent on the first day of the early signing period.
She was one of five Lobos that signed with a college on Wednesday – joining Ava Ronsky, Brandon Dickinson, Georgia Heathcock and Sofia Magana.
Cramer, listed a 6-foot-1, has provided a strong presence in the post for the Lobos. She averaged 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season. As a sophomore, Cramer was an honorable-mention selection on the District 8-5A all-district team.
“She's one of the leaders on the team,” said first-year Little Elm head girls basketball coach Ken Tutt. “She's one of the hardest workers on this team from day one. Great rebounder. We’re trying to get her to be more of a scorer, but that will come.”
Magana and Ronsky have been the backbone of Little Elm’s defense since they were freshmen. In 2019, they led the Lobos’ girls soccer team to their first-ever district title. Both players saw their hard work pay off Wednesday in the form of a National Letter of Intent. Magana signed with Central Oklahoma and Ronsky inked on the dotted line with Central Arkansas.
Magana took a break from high school soccer to focus on school and club soccer. But she will play for Little Elm her senior season. Ronsky is a three-time all-district performer and last year was named Little Elm’s defensive player of the year.
“(Sofia) has a great work ethic and comes to practice every day knowing what she has to do,” said Brian Swinney, Little Elm head girls soccer coach. “(Ava) has made a tremendous impact on our program and also takes care of things in the classroom.”
First-year Lobos head softball coach Brent Achorn has only been at Little Elm for a few months, but the leadership of senior utility player Georgia Heathcock has left a great impression on the bench box. Heathcock will look to bring leadership and versatility to the University of California at San Diego.
Heathcock was a second team all-district performer as a junior and earned a selection onto the DFW Fastpitch all-Metroplex second team for her efforts last season.
“She is definitely a team leader on and off the field, top 10 in her class,” Achorn said. “She works very hard. I think the University of California at San Diego is going to be very lucky to have her.”
Senior Brandon Dickinson has been called a “sponge” by Little Elm head baseball coach Matt Harbin because of his ability to soak information on every aspect of the game.
But for as much as Dickinson's game has improved, it was his dedication in the weight room that has set him apart and has given him a chance to play college baseball. Blinn College gave him that chance.
“The moment that he was a freshman, he was always asking questions, trying to understand things,” Harbin said. “Once he got the weight room and got lost in it, things started to turn for him. He got serious about his nutrition. He got serious about his weight. He got serious about his game. Things have worked out well for him.”
