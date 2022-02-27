The Brent Achorn era is underway at Little Elm.
Achorn is in his first season as head coach of the Lobos’ softball team after spending more than 20 years at multiple high schools, most recently at Athens.
Achorn has already guided his Lobos to two wins and will look for more once the recent snap of cold weather is over.
The front end of the schedule is a loaded one for the Lobos, who played seven games in a span of five days. Little Elm defeated Troup (2-1) and Prairiland (4-1) and lost to Lewisville (12-11), 5A defending state runner-up Aledo (5-3), Whitehouse (11-7), Marcus (6-4) and Wylie (6-2).
Senior Georgia Heathcock and sophomore Kearstin Tinsley have led the way offensively for the Lady Lobos. Heathcock has posted team highs in batting average (.571) and hits (12), including five triples, to go along with one home run and eight RBI. Tinsley is hitting at .550 with 11 hits.
The bats were on fire for Little Elm in its Feb. 15 season-opening loss to Lewisville. Tinsley and freshman Jadyn Struxness each had three hits. Junior Viviana Ramirez tallied two hits and scored two runs.
Heathcock accounted for two of Little Elm’s three hits in the two-run loss to Aledo on Feb. 17.
The Lobos’ offense picked back up later that day against Whitehouse. Heathcock and junior Cadence Hernandez each had two hits. Hernandez had a double and triple.
Little Elm earned its first win of the season the next day, earning a one-run win over Troup on Feb. 18. Heathcock went 2 for 2 with a triple and a home run.
Little Elm made it two straight wins with its 4-1 victory over Prairiland on Feb. 19. Seven Lobos finished at least one hit. Tinsley led the way offensively with three hits, followed by two hits by Heathcock.
Heathcock added two more hits to go along with three RBIs later that day in a two-run loss to Marcus.
Little Elm received balance in its loss to Wylie on Tuesday as seven different Lobos finished with one hit, two each by Heathcock and sophomore Katie Mince.
