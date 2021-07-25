Some of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Little Elm, and it’s time to look at some of the students who were downright impressive this past season.
In the third of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top male athletes in Little Elm that are returning.
Auden Quinonez
Soccer
When Quinonez was a sophomore, he was known as one of the top set-up artists in all of the Metroplex – tallying 13 assists before the page on the calendar of the 2020 season ever turned to March.
As a junior, Quinonez added goal scoring to his resume. He finished the 2021 season with nine goals with five coming in district play. For his efforts, he was named to the 5-6A all-district first team.
Isaac Berry
Basketball
The Little Elm boys basketball team relied on balanced scoring to get the Lobos through their first season as a Class 6A school. But when they were in need of a basket, Berry stepped up.
Unfazed by pressure situations, Berry, a 6-foot-4 combo guard, led Little Elm in scoring last season with 11.1 points per game, to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He saved his best performance for the final month of the season, including a 28-point outburst on 10-of-13 shooting from the field in a 73-72 nail-biter over Denton Guyer on Feb. 2.
Berry earned a selection on the all-district second team.
Jason Alcala
Cross Country, Track and Field
When it comes to distance running at Little Elm, Alacala is at the top of the list for being the fastest.
Last fall, Alcala twice broke the school record for fastest time by a male runner in cross country and became the first Lobo runner to qualify for the regional meet since 2017.
He was just as quick on the track, running to the top times in program history in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs this spring in a meet at Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium.
John Mateer
Baseball, Football
No Lobo has had a better season throwing the football in terms of total yardage than Mateer.
The signal-caller threw for a school-record 2,268 yards during the 2020 season, including a 497-yard, three-touchdown performance against state-ranked Allen.
He’ll have a plethora of weapons to throw to with wide receivers Dylan Evans, Vashawn Thomas II and Walter Roddy-White each receiving multiple offers to play Division I college football.
Mateer is also the starting third baseman on the Little Elm baseball team.
Keyshon Mills
Football
The secondary for the Little Elm football team has the potential to be one of the best in the Metroplex area, and it starts with Mills.
Mills, a Colorado commit, has been touted for his ability to break up passes and to tackle an opposing ball carrier in space. He’ll be joined in the secondary by Terrance Brooks, an Ohio State commit who has transferred from John Paul II to Little Elm.
