Nine swimmers for the Little Elm Summer Swim Team participated in the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games from July 29-Aug. 1 in Corpus Christi.
Marshall Looms swam to 10th place in the 13-14 boys 50-yard backstroke in a time of 32.43 and to 11th in the 100 individual medley in 1:11.29.
Also in the 13-14 age division, Addalie Ingle finished in 11th place in the girls 50 butterfly (33.08) and McKenna Ingle took 12th in the 200 freestyle (2:48.57).
Noah Loomis swam to 20th overall in the 9-10 boys 25 butterfly in a time of 22.81.
Nolynn Walker touched in the finish line in the 8U girls 50 freestyle in a time of 45.02, good for 12th place.
In the 11-12 girls division, Chloe Loomis swam to 15th place in the 50 butterfly (37.03) and also was one leg of the 200 freestyle relay that placed 20th (2:43.54). Also swimming for Little Elm in the relay were Aiyanna Pouncil, Macie Mulline and Raylin Meeks.
The Little Elm summer swim team is in its first year as a program. Forty-five swimmers swam for Little Elm this summer.
The Summer Games is part of a series of amateur Olympic-style events organized by TAAF for athletes of all ages held in Texas every year during the summer and winter. Medalists from these games qualify for the State Games of America. This year’s event attracted more than 10,000 athletes from across the state, including 2,000 swimmers from 98 swim clubs.
“It was exciting for our Little Elm-area swimmers to participate in the Summer Games in our first year as a TAAF affiliate program,” said Jane Loomis, Little Elm Summer Swim Team head coach. “Region 4 boasts some of the fastest swimmers in the state. Coach Jon Fant and I were elated that of our 45 participants, nine athletes were able to go to Corpus Christi to participate and represent Little Elm in individual and state relays.
“For the swimmers to watch the Tokyo Olympics events simultaneously as well as their own Summer Games was an extra bonus.”
