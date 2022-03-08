With the start of District 5-6A play looming, the Little Elm softball is coming in on a roll.
The Lady Lobos polished off a perfect 6-0 showing in their home tournament last weekend with a resounding 7-0 win over Trinity Christian on Saturday. Little Elm outscored its six opponents 59-5 to improve to 8-5 on the season. The Lady Lobos have already doubled their win total from all of last year when they went 4-16.
Little Elm senior catcher and UC San Diego signee Georgia Heathcock finished with three home runs and nine hits to power the Lady Lobo offense.
The trio of sophomores Katie Mince and Maria Florentino and freshman Jadyn Struxness starred in the circle, combining to allow a total of five runs with 39 strikeouts.
Florentino was on fire at the plate and on the mound in Little Elm’s win versus Trinity Christian. She struck out five and allowed two hits over five scoreless innings, and at the plate, went 3-for-3 with a triple. Heathcock added two hits, including a home run.
Also on Saturday, Little Elm scored 10 unanswered runs to rally for a 10-1 win over Greenwood. The Rangerettes took a 1-0 lead on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded in the second inning. The Lady Lobos answered with five runs in the home half of the second to take a 5-1 lead. Mince hit a solo home run to lead off the frame. Little Elm proceeded to score four runs with two outs with one coming on an RBI single by junior Krysten Moran and the next three on a three-run triple by Heathcock.
Eight different Lady Lobos registered at least one hit. Mince fell a single short of hitting for the cycle, finishing with a double, triple and a home run, and on the mound, tossed five innings and struck out six. Sophomore Kearstin Tinsley went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate.
Woodrow Wilson provided Little Elm with its stiffest test of the weekend.
After the Wildcats capitalized on an error in the top of the fourth inning of Friday’s contest, Struxness scored on a Wilson defensive miscue in the home half of the frame, and the Lady Lobos held on to earn a 3-2 win.
Struxness not only scored the game-winning run but also kept Little Elm in the game with her arm, striking out 10 and allowed just two hits in six innings.
Little Elm had a much easier time earlier in the day, cruising to a 15-0 rout of Castleberry – a game that last three innings. The Lady Lobos scored four runs in the bottom of the first before exploding for 11 tallies in the second.
Little Elm received contributions from up and down its lineup.
Heathcock hit two home runs to power the Lady Lobo offense. Hernandez, Moran and Tinsley each had two hits. Florentino also contributed two hits, while also striking out seven and surrendering just two hits to earn the win.
The District 5-6A opener is set for 5 p.m. today at Prosper.
