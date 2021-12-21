On the bus ride from Little Elm High School to Lobo Stadium on Nov. 5 for the final game of this season for the Lobos, Little Elm senior quarterback sent a text message to Walker Middle School boys athletic coordinator Danny English.
“I know that you'll be in the press box. I need 92 yards to break my own (school) record from last year. It would be dope if they announced it after I achieved it. But no worries if that can't happen, though," Mateer wrote.
The game didn’t mean anything in regards to the playoff picture as Little Elm had been eliminated from postseason contention the previous week.
But for Mateer, the game meant a lot to him. Not only was it his final game in a football uniform for the Lobos before he heads off to play college football for Central Arkansas, but was chasing an individual record. Mateer was just 92 yards away from breaking the school record for most passing yards in a season, a record that he set last year.
Mateer needed just two quarters to make history. He completed a pass in the second quarter and not long after, an announcement was made over the public address system at Lobo Stadium that Mateer had broken his own school record.
"It was super cool,” he said. “I heard a loud cheer in the crowd and all of the support from all of the people that have watched me since I was little.”
Mateer he finished the game against McKinney 26 of 48 for 282 yards with three total TDs. For the season, he threw for 2,449 yards and accounted for 38 TDs. It was a feather in the cap for a standout high school career for Mateer, who finished with 7,060 passing yards, 1,223 rushing yards and 88 total touchdowns.
"Since I was little, that record was always in my head,” he said. “I always wanted it. I actually broke it my junior year, but to break it again my senior year is awesome.”
Growing up in Little Elm, Mateer always wanted to be the next in line to suit up for the Lobos. He was an infant when current Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley played quarterback for Little Elm. Beasley was more of a runner than a passer while in high school as he was named a district co-MVP, posting 1,184 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 1,570 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns.
But Mateer was young when Beasley guided Little Elm to playoff appearances in consecutive years, although he has watched film of Beasley, who played wide receiver at SMU and then in the NFL, starting with the Dallas Cowboys. Mateer remembers more vividly the quarterbacks that came in after Mateer, especially Austin Carter, a 2016 graduate of Little Elm, and Logan Kohler, a 2019 graduate.
“Logan, I was closer to him in age, and I knew that he was a really baseball player, too,” Mateer said. “He was like Superman out there, but I watched him, and he was just so smart. He played so calm, and I've always tried to mimic his calmness and the swagger that he plays with.”
There was a time when Mateer wasn’t sure if he would play quarterback in high school. That’s because Vashawn Thomas II, a senior wide receiver for Little Elm, played quarterback for their sixth-grade team. But when Thomas II transferred to a middle school in Frisco ISD, that opened the door for Mateer.
Mateer was the signal-caller for the remainder of his time in middle school, and during the week leading up to Little Elm’s fourth game of the 2018 season against Frisco Lone Star, he received a text message from a member of the Lobos’ coaching staff. He was told that a change was being made to the seventh period of his class schedule. The last class of the school day for Mateer was now for athletics. It was then when he found out that he would be named the starting quarterback for Little Elm.
“It was kind of weird in my mind because I was 14 years old, but I just knew that I had to tell myself that I'm good enough to be here, that I belong here,” he said. “I had always grown up playing against older kids at the park near me. It wasn't super crazy because I had played against older kids, but I was honored to be given that chance.”
In addition to being just 14 years old, Mateer wasn’t very big in stature. He described himself as a scrawny 5-foot-9, 165-pound teenager that could throw the ball 55 yards. But in order for him to be able to withstand big hits that would be delivered by 275-pound linemen and linebackers, Mateer he knew that he needed to dedicate himself to the weight room.
And dedicate, he did.
And it wasn’t just the weight room that Mateer made a priority. Eating healthy was as important. He worked with a dietician on that aspect of his training regimen. The dietician told Mateer to eat healthy and consume foods with a lot of calories. By the time that August rolled around, he was consuming about 4,000 calories each day.
Mateer now stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds.
“I loved the weight room,” he said. “I’ve never been bad at squats, but I wasn’t as big as those other guys. I wanted to get big. I didn't want to be just a quarterback on the field. I wanted to be an athlete.”
And Mateer has become quite the athlete. In fact, he was quite the dual-threat presence. It was not designed to be that way. He always considered himself to be a pass-first quarterback. But, when pass protection broke down or a running lane opened, he took off. Mateer finished as the leading rusher for Little Elm this season with 847 yards – 317 more than the second-best mark on the team.
"I never really thought about it that way, being a dual-threat quarterback,” he said. “I would just see an opening and run. I just took off and told myself that I'm not going to allow them to tackle me. So, I turned into a running back at that point. That just goes back to me trying to be the best athlete on the field and not just the best quarterback on the field."
Little Elm finished the season with five straight losses after a 5-0 start, but Mateer kept his team in a lot of games. And while he said that he tried hard every game, he credited the offensive line, wide receivers and running backs for allowing him to have great individual success. He said that his teammates played a big role in Little Elm’s five-game winning streak to commence the 2021 season.
Now that Mateer’s high school football career is over, he will play baseball this upcoming spring for Little Elm before going on to play college football for Central Arkansas.
"I just know that they recruited me the hardest,” he said. “Their running back coach recruited me the hardest, called me all the time. He felt more than a recruiter. He made me feel like a friend. When I went to a camp there, I felt so welcome.”
