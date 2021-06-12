Little Elm head football coach Kendrick Brown smiled when asked if anyone from this year’s team has the potential to be the next Cole Beasley or Ryan Watts.
An option-style quarterback who led Little Elm to the UIL Class 4A playoffs in back-to-back years, Beasley has accumulated more than 5,000 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns during a professional career in the NFL that is now entering its 10th season – from 2012-2018 with the Dallas Cowboys and since 2018 with the Buffalo Bills.
Watts, like Beasley, was a star for Little Elm.
Ranked as the nation’s No. 17 cornerback by 247Sports for the class of 2020, Watts has the potential to make a big impact for an Ohio State team that is coming off a national runner-up finish in college football. Appearing in seven games last year in his first season in Columbus, Ohio, Watts finished with five tackles – three in a Nov. 7 game against Rutgers.
The stars are again aligning for Little Elm.
"I think there is potential to have that, to have those Cole Beasley or Ryan Watts type of recruits,” Brown said. “If these guys keep working, you'll see an opportunity for at least seven or eight kids to play Division 1 football and we’ll have about another 12-15 get an opportunity to play football at the next level next year."
Several offers have already come in.
In fact, one Lobo has already announced his commitment to play at the next level. Senior wide receiver/defensive back Keyshon Mills officially committed to Colorado on March 27.
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Vashawn Thomas II looks at Beasley has a model for how as receiver shorter in height can be successful. Thomas stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 190 pounds – one inch taller than Beasley.
Thomas’ ability to overcome any obstacles has landed him a Division 1 offer from Air Force. Presented with an offer by the Falcons on March 4, he will travel to Colorado Springs, Colo., Friday to take an official visit.
Thomas ran into Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun two weeks ago at a football camp at SMU.
“I just liked how open the coaches were,” Thomas said. “They talked with my family.”
The NCAA lifted its 15-month long dead period on June 1. High school recruits had been only to communicate with college coaches through social media and email. Since the dead period ended, recruits like Thomas can now meet with college coaches in person.
Little Elm senior wide receiver Dylan Evans also participated in the SMU football camp. Like Thomas, Evans was an extended an offer from Air Force. Evans also has offers from Colorado, New Mexico, Georgetown and Navy.
"It's cool,” Evans said. “It was different before now because we were used to having a Twitter account and them sending a DM to you. Now you get to put these coaches with a face. It was nice building relationships with these coaches.
“I really like them all. They all have their benefits. At the end, I just want to put eyes on as many campuses as possible."
Little Elm is stacked at the wide receiver position.
Senior Walter Roddy-White has been presented with four Division 1 offers over the last six months. Kansas was the first school to present Roddy-White with an offer on Dec. 16, 2020. Liberty offered Roddy-White on Jan. 26. Minnesota and Louisiana also extended offers to him.
Throwing the ball to Evans, Roddy-White and Thomas is senior quarterback John Mateer, who has received quite a bit of attention from smaller colleges. After throwing for a school-record 2,268 yards during his junior season, Mateer has been offered by Houston Baptist, Columbia and Central Arkansas. He added another school to that list Thursday at Stephen F. Austin presented him with an official offer.
Looking to receive as much exposure as possible from colleges, Mateer has participated in several camps and was also invited to tour North Texas.
"It was a great experience,” he said. “UNT has nice facilities out there. It was cool walking around and meeting everyone."
Joining Mateer at North Texas was senior offensive lineman Aaron Watts. Watts is new to the Lobos’ football program this season. Also a member of the Lobos’ boys basketball team, Watts has caught on pretty quickly onto football, Mateer said.
“He's massive,” Mateer said. “He's super quick, and he gets it. He has a great work ethic. I think that he'll be good."
