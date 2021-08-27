Dylan Evans Little Elm

Little Elm senior Dylan Evans and the Lobos cruised to a 56-10 victory against L.D. Bell on Friday.

With 18 returning starters, Little Elm came into this season with high expectations.

It’s only one game, but the Lobos showed during Friday’s season-opening 56-10 rout of L.D. Bell at Pennington Field how good they can be on both sides of the ball.

Little Elm scored on its first five possessions.

Lobos senior quarterback John Mateer, who committed to Central Arkansas on Aug. 21, threw for 202 yards, totaling four touchdowns, as Little Elm jumped out to a 42-0 lead. Mateer threw for three scores, connecting twice with Cameron Taylor-Butler, and Jalen Sessions rushed for two touchdowns.

Little Elm’s offense finished with 411 yards of total offense, including 99 receiving yards from Vashawn Thomas II.

The Lobos’ back-ups contributed. Quarterback Franklyn Johnson put Little Elm up 56-7 shortly before the end of the third quarter.

Little Elm’s defense held L.D. Bell to 180 yards of offense, including minus-four passing yards.

The Lobos (1-0) will look for their second straight win on Sept. 3 against North Forney.

