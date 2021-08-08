Shane Parker

Little Elm native Shane Parker has been selected to play in the third annual 13U Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival at the University of Oklahoma on Aug. 29.

 Photo courtesy of Sydney Ford

While in Oklahoma, the players will participate in a series of baseball-related activities. In the weeks leading up to the event, players will have the opportunity to participate in a fundraising effort to help support the Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral, which seeks to remove economic barriers, such as housing, that stand between children receiving life-saving pediatric cancer treatment.

“The Perfect Game Cares Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is proud to partner with our 2021 13U Select players to raise important funds for children undergoing pediatric cancer treatment through OK Kids Korral,” said Jennifer Ford, executive director of the Perfect Game Cares Foundation. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these beautiful children.”

The 13U Select Baseball Festival will be streamed live on PerfectGame.TV. For more information, visit perfectgame.org.

