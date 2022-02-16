FRISCO – The Plano girls’ basketball team knew the battle was far from over.
Despite finishing the first half of Tuesday’s Region I-6A bi-district playoff against Little Elm on an 8-0 run – capped by a mid-range jump shot with no time remaining on the game clock – Lady Wildcats head coach Kelly Stallings had already seen the Lady Lobos rally from an early eight-point hole.
Plano’s resolve was tested yet again in the second half, when Little Elm overcame a 10-point deficit to forge a 44-all tie at the end of the third quarter. But one thing that Stallings realized about her Lady Wildcats is that they are battle-tested. It’s a team that knows when turn it on. After all, it’s a team that is making an 11th straight playoff appearance.
And for all of the challenges that Little Elm’s scrappy play on defense presented Plano, the Lady Wildcats made key defensive rebounds and took advantage of scoring opportunities in transition to pull away for a 66-54 win at Frisco Independence.
“We knew that it was going to be a battle," Stallings said. "They can score quickly and in bunches. We were focused on getting rebounds. The key was to try to hold them to one shot and then if we can put some pressure on them in transition, we can score.”
Plano (26-9) was winning the battle in the early-going. The Lady Wildcats penetrated through the Lady Lobos’ full-court press, leading to wide-open shot opportunities. A putback by Plano junior Salese Blow gave the Lady Wildcats a 12-4 lead with 3:08 left in the first quarter.
It was the start of a big game for Blow. Blow scored 14 of her team-high 24 points in the first half, which included a jump shot with no time remaining in the second quarter.
For as much as it appeared that Plano was going to run away with the game, Little Elm stayed the course. The biggest adjustment that Lady Lobos head coach Ken Tutt made was getting out of their full-court press and switching to a man-to-man defense.
The schematic change paid off in a big way.
Little Elm (16-14) hounded Plano with heavy defensive pressure. The Lady Lobos jumped the passing lanes to force turnovers and also used quick hands to force the issue. Plano finished the first half with 10 turnovers, but reduced that number to four in the second half.
The Lady Lobos took their first lead of the game at 17-16 with 15 seconds left in the first quarter on a long jump shot by freshman Raniyah Hunt.
"I was proud of our team tonight,” Tutt said. “It didn't go the way that we wanted, but we battled the whole way through. That was a veteran team. They've got about five seniors on their team. They've been to state. We have a lot of players that have never been to the playoffs before. But hats off to Plano. They played a really good game."
It appeared that Plano restored momentum late in the second quarter. Blow’s jump shot as time expired capped off an 8-0 Lady Wildcat run for a 35-28 lead. That lead grew to 10 points on a couple of occasions in the third quarter, the second time on a Josie Bruder layup.
But just like in the first half, Lobo pride never died.
Plano held Little Elm junior guard Amarachi Kimpson to just two field goals in the first half, but with her team needing a lift, she came alive late in the third quarter.
Hunt jump-started another Little Elm comeback with a pair of jumpers and Kimpson followed with a 3-pointer before adding two free throws with 16.5 seconds left in the third quarter to tie the score at 44-all heading into the fourth quarter.
Kimpson led all scorers with 28 points.
Little Elm freshman Shiloh Kimpson, who split Plano’s defense on multiple occasions, made her signature move yet again less than two minutes into the fourth quarter and made a one-hand shot to tie the score at 46-all.
But with the game hanging in the balance, it was a senior that allowed Plano to piece together the game’s final big run.
Mia Maryland sandwiched a 3-pointer and a layup around two Amarachi Kimpson free throws midway through the fourth quarter. Plano began to sense victory after sophomore guard Danielle Bennett sprinted up the floor for a fastbreak layup less than one minute later. The Lady Wildcats made nine free throws over the game’s final 3:09 to seal the win.
Plano advances to the area round for a playoff rematch against South Grand Prairie. The Lady Warriors topped the Lady Wildcats 60-51 last year in a regional quarterfinal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.