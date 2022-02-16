FRISCO – The game program that was provided to fans for Tuesday’s Region I-6A bi-district girls basketball playoff between Plano and Little Elm had the wrong jersey number listed for Lady Wildcats senior point guard Mia Maryland.
Maryland, who was listed as having jersey No. 24 in the game program, wore the No. 51 due to a jersey mishap. But those Plano fans who recognized that it was Maryland knew how capable she is of scoring at any given moment – regardless of jersey number. And with Tuesday’s opening-round playoff game hanging in the balance, she delivered in the clutch.
With the score tied at 46 with six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Maryland made an open 3-pointer and a layup 110 seconds apart. Maryland’s two baskets gave the Lady Wildcats the spark they needed to fend off a scrappy effort by the Lady Lobos and pull away to earn a 66-54 win at Frisco Independence.
“She's stepped up the last half of district and into playoffs,” Plano head coach Kelly Stallings said of Maryland. “She's done a good job of taking the right shot and getting us into our stuff and keeping our team together."
Halftime: Plano 35, Little Elm 28. Great end to the first half by the Lady Wildcats to take a 7-point lead after Lady Lobos led by 1 with 1:38 left. Salese Blow caps off an 8-0 run with a jumper at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/nS02plzvIH— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) February 16, 2022
Maryland’s efforts helped to jump-start an extended 20-8 run to end the game for a Plano (26-9) team that was making an 11th consecutive playoff appearance.
The Lady Wildcats took a 51-48 lead after Maryland’s layup, and Plano was only getting started. After a defensive stop by the Lady Wildcats on the next possession, sophomore Danielle Bennett dribbled the ball quickly up the court and made a layup to give Plano a two-possession lead. And the lead continued to grow from there.
"We knew that it was going to be a battle," Stallings said. "They can score quickly and in bunches. We were focused on getting rebounds. The key was to try to hold them to one shot and then if we can put some pressure on them in transition, we can do that."
Plano’s ability to pull away in the fourth quarter provided the final knockout punch after being dealt several blows by Little Elm during the game’s first three quarters.
Early on, it appeared that Plano was going to win the game going away. The Lady Wildcats had little trouble getting through the Lady Lobos’ full-court press, resulting in several open looks for Plano. Junior Salese Blow put back a missed shot for a 12-4 Plano lead with 3:08 left in the first quarter.
It was the start of a big first half for Blow, who had 14 points by halftime and 24 for the game – including a buzzer-beater to end the second quarter for a 35-28 Plano lead. Senior Jaden Berry contributed 14 points.
Plano finished the second quarter on an 8-0 run to take a seven-point lead into the half, but Little Elm head coach Ken Tutt knew that he had a squad that came to battle. Tutt said the biggest schematic change that helped Little Elm to crawl back into the game was getting out of its full-court press and switching to a man-to-man defense. The Lady Wildcats were hounded by heavy ball pressure, resulting in 10 first-half turnovers.
Little Elm (16-13) took its first lead of the game at 17-16 on a long jump shot by freshman guard Raniyah Hunt with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.
Although Plano rallied to take the lead at halftime and later a 40-30 advantage by Blow less than two minutes into the third quarter, Little Elm received splendid play from junior guard Amarachi Kimpson in response.
Plano bottled up Kimpson in the first half to the tune of 11 points – just two field goals – but the UNLV commit elevated her game late in the third quarter. Kimpson buried a 3-pointer moments after a Lady Wildcat defender slipped to the court and made two free throws with 16.5 seconds left in the frame to knot the score at 44-44.
Kimpson poured in a game-high 28 points.
“I was proud of our team tonight,” Tutt said. “It didn't go the way that we wanted, but we battled the whole way through. That was a veteran team. They've got about five seniors on their team. They've been to state. We have a lot of players that have never been to the playoffs before. But, hats off to Plano. They played a really good game."
And while Little Elm continued to scratch and claw on both ends of the court, Plano’s experience paid off in the fourth quarter. The Lady Wildcats grabbed key defensive rebounds and made nine free throws to seal the victory.
With the win, Plano gets another shot at South Grand Prairie. The Lady Warriors outlasted the Lady Wildcats 60-51 in last year’s regional quarterfinal. A time and location for the rematch is still being worked out.
