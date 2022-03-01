It could have been easy for Little Elm sophomore pitcher Caden Richardson to become rattled.
The first batter that he faced in his varsity career reached base on a fielding error. Then, after Jesuit freshman Jake Fults was issued a walk to put runners on first and second with zero outs in the top of the seventh inning of Monday’s season opener, the Rangers had a chance to blow open what was already a three-run lead.
But just like the three Lobo pitchers that preceded Richardson – sophomore Roman Robinson, junior Brayden Howard and senior Dustin Lindner – he kept the damage to a minimum.
And while Richardson, Robinson, Howard and Lindner kept a potent Jesuit offense in check, it was met by stout pitching from Jesuit juniors Luke Isett and Jack Barr. Isett and Barr combined to allow just three hits and one run in the Rangers’ 3-1 win over the Lobos at the Backyard.
“You could tell that he was a little nervous,” Little Elm head coach Matt Harbin said of Richardson. “When you have a first-pitch error, that really never helps a guy, but he settled in, got comfortable. That’s why we did what we did with everyone getting about 40 pitches.
“Roman, after the first inning, really pitched well. He left just two pitches up to the wrong batters and they took advantage. Lindner came in and threw eight pitches and does what Lindner does.”
Howard, Lindner, Richardson, Robinson and senior John Mateer headline a Lobo pitching staff that is expected to be a major strength for Little Elm this season. Harbin hopes that what he saw from his pitchers on Monday will serve as a sign of good things to come for a squad that gave up an average of 6.47 runs per game last year.
“Last year, we had some things not work out the way that we had wanted,” Harbin said. “We had some guys come up and threw before they were really ready, but that’s benefiting us now. I think that we’re going to be just fine on the mound. I think that we can pitch against anybody that we go against.”
Jesuit used a small-ball approach to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Junior Dominic Migliore had a lead-off single and advanced to second base on a bunt single by Fults. Fults and Migliore came around to score on David Long’s two-out double.
A couple of defensive mistakes by Little Elm in the third allowed the Rangers to increase their lead to 3-0. Senior Myles Tucker hit a two-out single, advanced to second base on a passed ball and to third on a wild pitch, then scored on an RBI single by Migliore.
Little Elm sophomore Ben Heathcock helped to settle things down for the Lobos after he threw out Migliore at second base on a stolen-base attempt to end the frame. That allowed Little Elm’s pitching staff to refocus. Howard sent down the next six Jesuit batters and was aided by a diving catch by senior right fielder Brandon Dickinson to rob Rangers junior Nick Barber of a hit in the top of the fifth inning. Lindner needed just eight pitches to send down Jesuit in order in the sixth.
Dickinson’s catch was one of two web gems for the Lobo outfield.
When it appeared that Jesuit was going to increase what was already was a 3-0 lead in the top of the seventh, a diving catch by Johnson in center field robbed Barber of at least a single. Johnson threw to second base to complete an inning-ending double play.
“I feel like that we’re going to be pretty good defensively,” Harbin said. “Our outfield is all returning. We have a couple of infielders that are returning with experience, and once the other guys get some going, we’ll be good.”
Little Elm finally got to Jesuit’s pitching staff in the bottom of the seventh.
Mateer hit a ball that rolled just underneath the reach of the Ranger shortstop and into center field for an RBI single -- one of just
three hits on the night for the Lobos.
“[Islett] did a good job mixing three pitches,” Harbin said. “He had a really good change-up and a tight curve ball and his fastball ran his arm side. When you get a left-handed pitcher that is crafty, he did a good job of keeping us off-balance. Then, you bring in [Barr], he was throwing some hard sliders. Our timing was just a little off tonight, which happens.”
