The Little Elm volleyball team had five players earn spots on the District 5-6A team.
Senior outside hitter Emma Robinson was rewarded for her all-around play with a selection on the second team. She logged 112 kills, 125 digs, 27 service aces and 10 blocks in her final year in a Lady Lobo uniform.
“Emma was a great leader and one of our captains,” said Veronica Mendez, Little Elm head coach. “As a senior, she had a lot of experience at the varsity level and was a consistent scorer for us throughout the season.”
The future of the team appears to be just as promising.
Juniors Gretchen Barraez and Nasyrah Jefferson and sophomores Kali Liva and Quinn Brignac all garnered honorable mention.
Barraez served as Little Elm’s primary setter. She finished the season with 186 assists. But, she was counted on to do more than just set. Barrez really thrived on defense where she dug out 186 balls, in addition to 33 kills and 18 service aces.
“Gretchen did a great job as our primary setter this year,” Mendez said. “She was also asked to play several other positions when her team needed it and did a great job stepping into any role that was asked of her.”
Jefferson, meanwhile, directed the back row as Little Elm’s libero. She was very efficient in her role, finishing her junior season with a team-best 178 digs.
“Nasyrah was consistently our number one passer and digger, statistically, throughout the entire season,” Mendez said.
Liva was asked to play multiple roles for the Lady Lobos. And she did each one very well. Liva finished the season with 79 assists, 75 kills, 151 digs and 16 service aces.
“Kali, as our only other sophomore on the team, played several different positions for us and is currently one of the top players in our program,” Mendez said. “She is a hard worker who leads by example every day.”
Brignac came into her own in her first season on Little Elm’s varsity, taking command of the middle blocker position and was also one of Little Elm’s best servers. Brignac totaled 119 kills, 33 blocks and 35 service aces.
“Quinn was also one of our captains as a sophomore, and she contributed as our most effective hitter as well as stayed in the top 3 for serve receive stats throughout the entire season,” Mendez said. “She brought a high level of volleyball knowledge and skill and was a steady source of energy for our team.”
Little Elm senior Josie Howard was the recipient of the Community Outreach Team award, which is given to a player who spent time in the community volunteering or improving the community in some way.
Additionally, Barraez, Brignac, Raaya Brown, Isabell Gonzalez, Jefferson, Janis Jones, Lily Koehn, Shelby LeGros, Gracie Myers and Robinson were named to the academic all-district team.
Little Elm finished 8-23 in Mendez’s first season at the helm – an improvement of six wins from the 2020 season when the Lady Lobos finished with just two wins, albeit in an abbreviated year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Denton Guyer junior Kyndal Stowers, a Baylor commit, was named the district’s most valuable player, and her coach, Leslie Jackson, was named head coach of the year.
