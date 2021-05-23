The Orlando Magic was officially eliminated from playoff contention on May 2, but for rookie guard R.J. Hampton, the Little Elm alum wanted to use the final two weeks of the season to get better acclimated with his teammates.
Orlando is the third NBA team that Hampton has been a member of since he was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 24th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, as his rights were traded to the Denver Nuggets in a four-team trade involving the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 24, 2020.
On Dec. 1, the Nuggets announced that they had signed Hampton. He played 25 games for a Denver team that was fresh off an appearance in the Western Conference Finals the previous season, averaging just 2.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per game.
Hampton would be on the move again at the NBA’s trade deadline on March 25. He, Gary Harris Jr. and a future first-round pick were dealt to the Magic in exchange for Aaron Gordon and Gary Clark.
Hampton fit in well with his new Magic teammates, and it has shown up on the court, as he was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in May, the NBA announced on Monday.
Hampton is the seventh Magic player to earn Rookie of the Month honors – joining Dennis Scott, Shaquille O’Neal, Anfernee Hardaway, Mike Miller, Victor Oladipo and Elfrid Payton – and the first since Payton in January 2015.
Hampton averaged 16.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 30.2 minutes in eight games (zero starts) during the month of May. His rebounding mark paced all East rookies.
Rebounding is all about “will,” Hampton said.
“You don't have to be a center or a power forward to go get a rebound,” he said during a postgame press conference following Orlando’s game against the 76ers on May 14, via orlandomagic.com. “The name of the game is to have the ball and to put the ball in the basket. You can't have the ball if you don't rebound. That's one thing that I take pride in is going to get the ball and getting it to my team so that we can score points."
Being an all-around good teammate is important to Hampton. When he comes down the court, he looks to get his teammates involved first and himself second. But, when the opportunity to knock down an open 3-pointer presents itself, Hampton won’t hesitate to shoot the ball.
Hampton credited Miller, who was selected by the Magic with the fifth overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft before going on to win back-to-back championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, for his development as a jump shooter. The two worked together last offseason and Hampton said that he will continue to work with Miller in the future.
“It helped me to get comfortable to shoot the ball,” Hampton said. “You're going to have your ups and downs, but it's just about getting comfortable shooting the ball at the NBA level and getting the confidence as well. Anytime I'm open for a 3, I'm going to take it. I want to be confident in my shot. He's helped me with that tremendously. I've seen the growth over my NBA season. I'm just going to continue to work with him and get better."
Harris, in his seventh year in the NBA, has just been as crucial in Hampton’s development as a professional basketball player. Of course, Harris has been alongside Hampton ever since the Little Elm product arrived in the NBA – first with the Nuggets and now with the Magic. Hampton leans on Harris for any advice that he gives as he continues to polish his game.
"That's my O.G.," Hampton said. "He tells me what I want to hear, whether it's good or bad. He wants me to succeed. He wants everybody to succeed. He's been very valuable to me. I've been learning by watching through him, watching his previous games, and just watching him on the court this year has helped me a lot. I think that my game has matured a lot by being around Gary on and off the court."
For an Orlando team that missed out on the playoffs this year after making back-to-back appearances in 2019 and 2020, Hampton said that having a full offseason this upcoming summer should benefit his Magic teammates in the coming years.
"I think it will be great,” he said. “I want to be a leader on this team and I want to win. I'll do whatever it takes to win. I think that it will be very useful for us. You'll see a lot of growth with a lot of the young guys that we have, including myself. It'll be good for us to have a full offseason and try to take it to the next level."
