The main objective that Little Elm head wrestling coach Mike McBride had for the Lobos last year in their first season as a program was to lay the groundwork for the future.
McBride had only a few Lobos with previous wrestling experience. He was keen on teaching the basics and building from there, not just for that season but for the future. He wanted to build up the program with the goal of eventually starting a middle school program in Little Elm ISD. He thought it would take a few years for everything to come together.
In reality, his plan came together faster than he would have ever thought.
Little Elm qualified six wrestlers for the Region I Tournament and alums Jax Brown and Kayce Bolle punched their tickets into the Class 6A state tournament with Brown becoming the first-ever state placer in the program’s short history.
Now heading into Year 2, McBride wants to continue to lay the groundwork for the program. But, considering the amount of success that the Lobos had last season, McBride has told his returning wrestlers that they should pick up where they left off at the end of last season. The season for Little Elm starts Nov. 13 at Midlothian.
"Anything and everything that we did, we just wanted to get our program started," he said. "The expectation was well-exceeded. We just wanted to set up something for years to come. Last year, we knew that we were a couple of years away, but to get people to regionals and state, especially in our district, was a shock. Our kids really did over-achieve.”
Little Elm actually came close to having four state qualifiers last season. Juniors Brandon Kirk and Emily Pedro were both one win away from joining Brown and Bolle in Cypress. Now that they have that experience, Kirk and Pedro will look to qualify for the state tournament. Kirk is slated to wrestle anywhere from 120 to 132 pounds. Pedro wrestled at 132 pounds last year.
Mia Salinas is another Little Elm wrestle who could surprise a lot of people this season. She wrestled at 102 pounds last year.
Junior Ramsey De La Cruz (152), Giuseppe Minutillo and sophomore Shreyash Mittra are wrestlers in the lower weight classes to watch out for.
Twenty-five Lobos are on the wrestling team with another 25 from the school’s football and volleyball teams expected to step onto the mat this week.
“I'll be shocked if I don't have at least five or six in regionals,” McBride said. “Brandon and Emily have a really good chance at going to state. They almost did last year.
“As far as the upper weights, I don't have any Jax Browns coming back to me. I've got a bunch of guys that haven't really wrestled, but are big, strong kids. They just need to learn to wrestle and they'll be fine."
