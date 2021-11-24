Little Elm senior Isaac Berry scored 36 points to lead the Lobos to an 81-56 rout of Frisco Lone Star on Tuesday.
It was the third of four games that the Lobos played in the two-day Frisco Lone Star High School Classic.
Little Elm finished the tournament with a 2-2 record.
In the final game of the tournament, the Lobos lost 67-37 to Frisco Memorial. Berry scored 17 points in the setback.
Warriors 6-foot-8 forward Mason Wujek opened the scoring with a pair of made free throws. And that would set the tone for a wire-to-wire win by Memorial.
Memorial led 21-11 at the end of the first quarter and 26-11 after a putback by 6-foot-5 guard Drew Steffe, but Little Elm wasn’t willing to go away quietly.
The Lobos put up a fight and responded with seven straight points to make it a seven-point game after senior Frederick Smart hit a bank 3-pointer off the glass with 3:50 left in the second quarter.
But just when it appeared that Little Elm had something brewing, a foul call that went against the Lobos turned the tide. Memorial grabbed the momentum and finished the first half on a 14-4 run to take a commanding 40-23 lead.
Memorial started the third quarter where it had left off at halftime, scoring the first eight points of the frame – the last two on a steal and subsequent layup by senior Avery Jackson Jr. to pad their lead to 48-23.
Little Elm traveled to Plano West on Friday and is next scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. next Monday, Nov. 29 at Hebron.
