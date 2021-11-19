Other teams in the area are well aware of the scoring abilities of Little Elm junior Amarachi Kimpson. She’s averaged more than 20 points per game in her first two seasons as the high school level, and last year, was named the District 5-6A Offensive Player of the Year.
But for the next two years, there won’t be just one player on Little Elm’s roster with the last name Kimpson that opposing coaches will have to put at the top of their list when scouting opponents.
Freshman guard Shiloh Kimpson introduced herself to the rest of the high school scene in a big way Tuesday. Kimpson, the younger sister of Amarachi, scored 34 points to give Little Elm a 62-57 road win over Princeton.
Amarchi Kimpson scored 11 points in the victory, while senior forward Aniya Cramer added eight points.
It was a close game throughout. Little Elm led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter and 30-27 at halftime. The Lady Lobos proceeded to distance themselves from the Lady Panthers in the third quarter, using a 19-12 run to increase their lead to 49-39. Princeton made one last charge in the fourth quarter, but Little Elm (2-5) hung on for the win.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lady Lobos.
Little Elm closed out the Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic in Frisco with three straight losses, the last two by four points.
In the final game of the Fall Classic on Nov. 20, Little Elm fell 61-57 to Red Oak. Amarachi Kimpson scored a team-high 16 points to go along with eight rebounds and four steals. Cramer contributed nine points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. Madison Martin totaled eight points.
On Nov. 12, Little Elm fell 65-61 to Dallas Thunder. Freshman Raniyah Hunt was brilliant in defeat, scoring a team-high 19 points on 4-of-7 shooting on 3-pointers. Sophomore Kaili Schmidt had eight points.
Little Elm had chances to pull out a win but went just 10-of-20 on free throws.
Little Elm hits the road Tuesday for a 12:30 p.m. tip-off at Sherman. The Lady Lobos will return home Nov. 30 for a 6:30 p.m. game against The Colony.
