GARLAND – For a moment, it appeared that the Little Elm boys basketball team was headed for a second straight loss in the Curtis Culwell Invitational Tournament.
South Garland 6-foot-3 junior forward Jederris Carr was carving up Little Elm’s defense near the basket and the Lobos struggled to shoot against the Titans’ zone defense. Little Elm had just four points through the first seven minutes of Friday afternoon’s consolation quarterfinal at the Curtis Culwell Center and fell behind by nine points.
But Little Elm regrouped in the second quarter before exploding for 24 points in the third quarter to turn a one-point halftime lead into a 67-37 victory.
Carr’s size was giving the Lobos fits in the first quarter, recording a layup, two putbacks and two free throws as part of an eight-point opening frame for the big man as the Titans built a quick 13-4 lead.
Little Elm shored up its rim protection and held Carr to just two points for the remainder of the ballgame. It all started with a concerted effort in the rebounding department as the Lobos held the Titans to multiple one-and-done possessions on offense.
And while the Lobos tightened the screws on the defensive end, their offense began to penetrate through the Titans’ zone defense with relative ease.
Little Elm senior Isaac Berry made a fastbreak layup while being fouled and the subsequent free throw to complete a three-point play and give the Lobos their first lead of the game at 16-13 with 4:21 remaining in the first half.
That lead grew to 21-13 on a layup by senior Ibrahima Diallo.
Garland finished the first half of a 7-0 run to trim the deficit to 21-20. But Little Elm (6-4) didn’t allow the Titans to get any closer. The Lobos’ offense found their groove in the third quarter and went on to lead by as many as 30 points.
Diallo played a key role in Little Elm’s offensive explosion, scoring seven straight points over a span of two minutes, including a 3-pointer with 4:05 left in the third quarter that gave the Lobos a 35-22 lead.
Diallo poured in 15 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Lobos, who won for the third time in the last four games. Sophomore Kellen Tasby contributed 10 points for Little Elm, which had 11 different players earn their way into the scorebook.
The victory comes one day after Little Elm lost a hard-fought 53-42 affair to Class 6A’s No. 9 Garland on Thursday.
Owls 6-foot-8 forward Zuby Ejiofor was unstoppable in the paint and went on to finish with a game-high 27 points.
Little Elm scored the last four points of the first quarter – the final two on a running jump shot by Macaulay – to tie the score at 12.
Garland assumed control in the second quarter and went on to lead by as many as 16 points. But the Lobos showed desperation in the fourth quarter and came to within 47-40 with 1:30 left after a pair of made free throws by Gaines Jr. Diallo had a 3-point attempt rim out that would have cut the deficit to four points.
Berry scored 11 points.
Little Elm started the week with a 43-35 road win against Hebron on Monday. The Lobos outscored the Hawks 24-11 in the second half after trailing by five points at the half. Berry finished with 12 points in a winning effort.
Two days prior, Little Elm edged Plano West, 56-53. Berry again paced the Lobos with 15 points. Diallo netted 12 points. Senior Giovanni Fleming had nine points.
Little Elm will be at home next week for a pair of non-district games against Plano (Tuesday, Dec. 7) and Naaman Forest (Friday, Dec. 10). Both games tip off at 7 p.m.
