The Lobos’ fourth-year quarterback had a big role in Little Elm’s 59-56 overtime victory over Prosper. Mateer completed 17-of-20 passes for 249 yards and also carried the ball 23 times for 150 yards.
Mateer finished with five touchdowns and helped guide the Lobos to the first district win as a Class 6A school. Little Elm improved to 5-0 on the season, which is three more wins than the Lobos had all of last season when they finished 2-8.
“We knew during the week that we would see the blitz,” Mateer said. “Whenever the blitz was coming, I would like to attack that side because they would be short a person. And then we had good spacing in the run game. When that was clicking, we started to use the counter.”
Mateer was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 69% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Kylen Smith (Newman Smith), Damien Martinez (Lewisville), Marlon Thompson-Leach (Mesquite) and Jesus Escamilla-Camargo (West Mesquite).
Did you know?
SLM: Little Elm is off to a 5-0 start this season after finishing last year with a 2-8 record. What has it meant to you being able to help engineer a big turnaround for the Lobos?
JM: We have a good senior class who has been here for a while. A lot of us have started since we were sophomores. And we get the game. The game moves slow to us. We know what checks to make, which reads to make. And all of the leadership and the mindset of all of the seniors on the team really helps the younger players. It helps everybody to buy in together and helps us to win.
SLM: What are some of the individual and team goals you have for your senior season?
JM: For me, I want to win district MVP. That’s been a goal of mine since the summer. Our team goals are to finish at least 7-3, get first or second in the district, go at least a couple of rounds deep in the playoffs and make the city have a little fun with it.
SLM: Who is the biggest influence on your growth as a football player?
JM: Coach Dwight Counter. He’s our [offensive coordinator]. He has really helped me to grow mentally. He gives me confidence. He has helped me to learn the game.
SLM: What are some of your hobbies outside of playing football?
JM: I love to work out, hang out with my mom, hang out with my family. I love to eat all of the time. A good steak never hurts, a good burger, a Caesar salad, spaghetti, chicken parmesan.
SLM: Who is your all-time favorite athlete?
JM: Michael Jordan. Just his mindset. He was a stone-cold killer. He just worked super hard and was a great leader.
