LITTLE ELM – The Little Elm baseball team came into this week still alive in the playoff hunt.
The Lobos’ 4-3 win against Denton Guyer last Friday night ensured that Little Elm wouldn’t be eliminated from postseason contention. That meant that Little Elm would have to win both of its games this week against McKinney and for McKinney Boyd to lose twice to Prosper to set up a one-game playoff between the Lobos and Broncos for fourth place in District 5-6A.
Behind a complete-game performance from junior right-hander Brayden Howard and a highly-efficient offense, Little Elm recorded a 10-0 run-rule victory against McKinney on Tuesday.
“Friday was the first game for these guys being in a game that really mattered,” said Matt Harbin, Little Elm head coach. “They’re not used to that, whether it comes to summer ball, fall ball. There is always another weekend. We didn’t have 2020 and, obviously, we didn’t’ make it to the playoffs last year. This is new to them.
“Once we got through Friday, you saw them take a breath and realize that we can do this. We know what’s in front of us, and we’ve had great days of being professional about how we go about business and having fun with it, too. That’s been huge for us, and you saw how it translated tonight.”
Howard has delivered clutch performances on the mound this season, and Tuesday’s outing was another example of the efficiency that he can provide for the Lobos. Needing to throw a total of 50 pitches to get through five innings, he struck out three and surrendered just two hits.
“He’s one of the most efficient pitchers that we’ve got,” Harbin said. “He throws strikes, and he throws strikes with a lot of different pitches. That’s huge for us. He’s our guy that ate up a lot of our innings last year, and kind of left him out there longer to get him seasoned up. This year, he’s used that to where not much rattles him.”
Meanwhile, the Lobo offense was rattling the Lions’ defense. From the first at-bat for Little Elm on Tuesday, McKinney struggled to throw accurately across the field while its pitching staff had trouble locating the strike zone. The Lobos drew eight walks and were also hit by a pitch.
Little Elm jumped all over McKinney’s defensive mistakes. Senior John Mateer reached safely on an errant throw from third to first base to commence the bottom of the first inning and later scored on a double steal, giving the Lobos a 1-0 advantage. The Lions committed two errors in the opening frame.
The Lobos generated scoring opportunities in every inning, and Little Elm did an excellent job of advancing base runners. Still in the first inning, senior Logan Orson and junior Leonard Irvin had an RBI sacrifice fly to increase Little Elm’s lead to 3-0.
“We did a good job of manufacturing runs and taking what (McKinney’s pitchers) were giving us, all four or five of their pitchers,” Harbin said. “They kept switching it up on us. It’s a lot easier to coach when you go up by three instead of being down by three in the first. I’m not going to lie. We’ve always kind of had to battle our way back. So, it kind of makes it easier to get going and the pressure is off of your pitcher and you can go out there and play.”
McKinney appeared prime to answer in the top of the second inning. The Lions had two on with one out after Santiago Chavez drew a four-pitch walk and Dylan Rhodes followed with a double. But Rhodes’ hit was just one of two in the game for McKinney. Howard proceeded to strike out Keegan Venhaus and induced an inning-ending fly ball off the bat of Jake James.
Little Elm blew the game open in the second inning. The Lions had a chance to limit the damage to two runs, but with two outs and senior Brandon Dickinson at second base, a botched rundown between second and third bases allowed Dickinson to get back into safely.
With Leonard batting, he crushed an RBI double to the left-field wall. Two batters later, Howard was struck by a pitch with the bases loaded, as Little Elm increased its lead to 7-0.
Three innings later, Orson put the final touches on Little Elm’s 10th win of the season, lining an RBI single into right field for a 10-0 Lobos (10-17 overall, 5-6 district) lead.
The win comes four days after Little Elm earned a monumental 4-3 victory over playoff-bound Guyer.
The Lobos rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to earn the win. Howard hit the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie. Dylan Terry made it 4-2 Lobos with a fielder’s choice.
Sophomore Caden Richardson went the distance and earned the win for Little Elm. He allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts.
“He just went after it,” Harbin said. “He doesn’t pitch like a sophomore. He’s got that tenacity about him that you want in a guy in a game like that. He’s the guy that wants the ball. He wants to be on the mound. For him to basically do what he was doing, pretty much throwing fastballs for strikes, and keeping them off-balance with his location, was awesome. He grew up a lot that game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.