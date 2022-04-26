Strike Middle School

The Strike Middle School 7A boys basketball team went 14-0 in district play this past season.

 Photo courtesy of Dominique Edison

Strike Middle School’s boys athletics program is still in its infancy.

In just its second year as a program after opening its doors in 2020, the Little Elm ISD middle school's boys’ athletic program has seen success in all four sports in a short amount of time.

Strike, led by boys’ athletic coordinator Dominique Edison, captured four district titles in one calendar year. The 7A football team went a perfect 8-0 on the season. That was followed by the 7A basketball team finishing undefeated in district play with a 14-0 record.

Away from the field and court, the cross country and track and field teams captured district championships.

Strike’s success comes despite competing in one of the toughest middle school districts in the north Dallas suburbs, facing teams that feed into Denton ISD high schools Guyer and Ryan.

Edison expects Strike’s success to continue, saying that the seventh-grade team – soon to be in the eighth grade – will return all of its starters next year with the hopes of being the first LEISD middle school to win back-to-back championships.

“This is a very talented group of kids whom I’m also trying to mold into great young men as they progress throughout life,” Edison said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments