Change is in the air for the Little Elm football team.
Little Elm junior Kellen Tasby is entering his first season at quarterback for the Lobos. Tasby is taking over for alum and Washington State freshman John Mateer, a four-year starter who is the school’s all-time leader for the most passing yards in a single season.
Tasby transferred to Little Elm from Frisco Lone Star last year. He is one of several new starters for the Lobos, who lost most of their offensive and defensive starters from last season’s 5-5 team to graduation.
Little Elm is under the direction of former North Garland coach Joe Castillo. Castillo takes over for former coach Kendrick Brown, who resigned earlier this year after eight seasons at the helm to accept the position of Little Elm ISD associate athletic director.
Tasby recently sat down with Star Local Media to talk about his new role, the new coaching staff and unveiled his all-time favorite quarterback.
SLM: You're following in the footsteps of John Mateer, a four-year starter who was named the District 5-6A offensive player of the year for the 2021 season. What does it mean for you to follow in his footsteps and be the next starting quarterback for Little Elm?
KT: A lot of players looked up to John. He was one of the most respected players on the team. A lot of guys look to him for inspiration, because without him, the offense wouldn't have run as well. As a quarterback, I've got to do everything in my ability to win games for the city of Little Elm.
SLM: How excited are you for the atmosphere of Friday night football?
KT: I'm ready to get some playing time this year, because last year, I missed some time. This year, I'm more than thrilled to finally get to play and feel like I've really contributed everything that I could. Playing a 7 [p.m.] is different. The band is going to be loud. People are going to be screaming and cheering. But I have to block all of that noise out and focus on what is in front of me.
SLM: Joe Castillo is in his first season as Little Elm head coach. What do you think that he is going to bring to this program?
KT: I feel like that he's going to lead us in the right direction. Whatever we need to do to win as a team, he's going to help us do it. He made sure that he hired better coaches than him. I'm going to trust him and trust the coaches that he's hired to hopefully get us into the playoffs, because Little Elm hasn't had a playoff team in a couple of years. If we can go to the playoffs, he'll be the one to lead us there.
SLM: Who is your favorite professional quarterback, past or present?
KT: Vince Young. I watched him growing up playing for Texas. Whenever I step on the field, I wear No. 10 just for him. I've looked up to him.
SLM: If you weren't playing quarterback, what position would you want to play?
KT: I don't think there would be any other position that I would want to play. But if I had to pick, it would either be wide receiver or safety.
