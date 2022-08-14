Kellen Tasby

Little Elm junior quarterback Kellen Tasby is entering his first season under center for the Lobos.

 Submitted photo

Change is in the air for the Little Elm football team.

Little Elm junior Kellen Tasby is entering his first season at quarterback for the Lobos. Tasby is taking over for alum and Washington State freshman John Mateer, a four-year starter who is the school’s all-time leader for the most passing yards in a single season.

